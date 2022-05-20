Genshin Impact: Update 2.7 has a date, all the details today

With over $ 3 billion grossed since its release, Genshin Impact is preparing to receive the long-awaited update 2.7 , which will introduce several new features of which all the details are not yet known. Starting from 2pm today May 20, MiHoYo will kick off the classic Twitch livestream dedicated to the presentation of the update (Link in Source) and we will update this article with all the most relevant news that will be revealed in the minutes following the event.

WHAT WE KNOW BEFORE THE ANNOUNCEMENT

For the moment, as communicated earlier on Twitter, we know that patch 2.7 it will be published on May 31st starting at 00:00 and the maintenance will last for about five hours. Update 2.7 will remain active for 6 weeks at the end of which the development team will publish update 2.8, whose debut is scheduled for 13 July.

Among the other information already available we point out that all the currently active events (Character Event Wish, Weapon Event Wish and “Test Run”) will end with the release of version 2.7, so you still have a few days to complete them if you do not have completed all proposed missions.

Please note that the game is available for free on Android, iOS, PC, PS4 and PS5, while the Switch version continues to be hiding, despite the team having announced it from time immemorial and recently confirmed that the work on this edition is not. They have been deleted. Maybe MiHoYo is also waiting for Switch 2?