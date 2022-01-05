Genius takeaway delivering antigen tests with chips amid shortages

A Celbridge chipper has taken to flogging antigen tests with their takeaway deliveries after they “sold out” in the town.

There have been widespread reports of antigen test shortages across the country after the Government changed their testing policy.

As of January 3, those aged between four and 39 are required to get a positive antigen test before confirming it with a much more reliable PCR test which has put huge strain on supplies of the rapid test.

The change was brought in to combat the huge Omicron surge which has seen the daily case numbers exceed 20,000 regularly.

And due to the high numbers of people isolating in the Kildare town, Patrizia Macari decided to start selling her stock of tests she was using to test her staff.

The manager of Macari’s Cellbridge told Dublin Live: “We test our staff every three days… so we bought a batch of them before Christmas. What happened was they were sold out every where in Celbridge so we just decided to put it online to offer a service to our customers.

“I saw loads of posts online saying they were sold out all over Celbridge so we put them online and people can just get them with their order – especially because people were partying over Christmas. It is handy.”

She added: “We haven’t sold that much – only about four or five. We started selling them just after Christmas. It is just Macari’s in Celbridge.”

The tests go for €4 a pop and can be ordered through the chipper’s app.

Ms Macri said: “We don’t really make money on them. We just wanted to offer a service for people that are at home because a lot of people in Celbridge were isolating and that is where I got the idea – I said if they are getting their chips they can get a test as well.”

