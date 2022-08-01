“Genius of evil” and other documentaries that are attracting attention on Netflix

“Evil ”, a 2018 documentary directed by Barbara Schroeder and Trey Borzillieri that shocked the United States. (Propagate Content)

Every month the platforms of streaming they add to their catalog a number of titles and of course, . For this occasion, so that you don’t miss the ones that are the most for these last days of July, in TechSmart We give you a list of them below.

evil genie

“Evil Genius” is a documentary written by Barbara Schroeder. (Netflix)

Also called Evil Genius in its original language, it is a 2018 series based on real events that reveals the sinister death of a pizza delivery boy who robbed a bank with a bomb around his neck. And that’s just the beginning of this puzzling true story. Recognized from one of the best documentary series in the history of TV.

Headspace: relax your mind

“Headspace: relax your mind” is animation, documentary and interactive film. (Netflix)

With this special you can adapt the experience to your mood or disposition to relax, meditate or sleep soundly. It works more as an extension of the experience offered by the applications than as an entertainment product in itself.

The advantages of being invisible

Logan Lerman, Emma Watson and Ezra Miller star in this “The Perks of Being Invisible” story. (SummitEntertainment)

in this drama LGBT+, Charlie, a shy and marginalized young man, writes a series of letters to an unidentified person in which he talks about issues such as friendship, family conflicts, first dates, sex or drugs. The protagonist will have to face difficulties, while he struggles to find a group of people with whom he can fit in.

The most hated man on the internet

“The Most Hated Man on the Internet” is a UK documentary series. (Netflix)

Being a miniseries made up of 3 episodes, this story tells the experience of a mother determined to remove her daughter’s photos from a revenge porn website, who insists on carrying out a kind of crusade in order to bring down the cruel founder. of the page.

The mystery of Marilyn Monroe: the unreleased tapes

Documentary that investigates the mystery of the death of the cinema icon Marilyn Monroe through unpublished interviews with his closest circle. documentary directed by Emma Cooper.

OTHERS

The Alienist

In New York at the end of the 19th century, a crime journalist, John Moore, teams up with psychologist Dr. Laszlo Kreizler to investigate the crimes of a serial killer who kills prostitutes. (TNT)

how to change your mind

“How to Change Your Mind” is a documentary series directed by Alison Ellwood and Lucy Walker. (Netflix)

“Author Michael Pollan presents this series that explores the history and use of psychedelics, including LSD, psilocybin, MDMA, and mescaline.”

Headspace guide to meditation

“Headspace Guide to Meditation” is a documentary animation directed by Devin Clark. (Netflix)

2021 series that opens a window to the benefits of meditation. It offers guided meditation methods and exercises to start practicing it.

The three deaths of Marisela Escobedo

“The three deaths of Marisela Escobedo” is directed by Carlos Pérez Osorio. (Netflix)

True story of 2020 which recounts that, after the femicide of her daughter went unpunished due to the errors of the Mexican judicial system, a strong woman and mother without any fear begins a tireless crusade to try to do justice, put the murderer behind bars and expose Mexico’s flawed judicial system.

: