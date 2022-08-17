Genetically modified bacteria to create LEGO structures

In the same way that we can really complex structures using LEGO blocks, living structures can also be created with a similar philosophy, and MIT, together with the University of Arizona, has demonstrated this.

They have created a system that allows them to design living structures that can self-replicate and move, programming themselves to grow and self-assemble to create any desired shape.

MIT professor Jörn Dunkel and Ingmar Riedel-Kruse of the University of Arizona are responsible for this platform, currently experimental, which uses and mathematical models.

How do they do that

The goal is to program bacterial systems so that they can create diverse two-dimensional structures, and to do this they used a bioengineering toolbox that allows them to control the cell-to-cell adhesion properties of mobile bacterial cells.

These genetically modified bacteria have some molecules on their walls that serve to hook onto others. If the molecules are compatible with those of another bacterium, they join, if not, they slide, like pieces of a puzzle. When several come together on a nutrient surface, the cells grow, divide and move, until they create a visible solid interface with the shape defined by the molecules of their walls.

Thanks to a mathematical model they manage to simulate growth and predict the final shape based on the molecules they have in their walls.

What is it for

In this way, it will be possible to create elastic sheets with their own growth, or channel structures that can transport drops of liquid to the desired places, something that would be very useful in the world of medicine.

On the other hand, it can be used in biosensors, since bacteria, reacting to their environment, could send information to humans.

What are the next steps

They are now working on growing three-dimensional structures and adding functionality, such as producing certain chemicals in desired locations. That would be really useful to produce drugs in patients automatically, for example.

You have more information at nature.com.