Generali needs stable owners, more than a new boss

The stock war at Generali is its greatest weakness. With Philippe Donnet, his action has remained at the level of Allianz and has surpassed Axa. Attempts to kick him out show a bitter internal rift. Generali needs stable and united owners more than a new boss.

With Donnet, he’s had a decent performance. Net income is expected to reach $ 2.8 billion this year, up from $ 2 billion in 2015, the year before the executive took office. Backed by Mediobanca, which owns 13%, it has also strengthened the capital base. At 231% at the end of June, its solvency ratio was well above the capital strength of Allianz and Axa. He has also promoted asset management and worked to make the company more digital. This has produced a total return of 75% for investors, about 76% for Allianz and better than 46% for Axa.

The merger strategy has been relatively unambitious. After spending $ 4 billion on operations, it went for relatively small goals that didn’t visibly add much critical mass. It bought the Portuguese Seguradoras Unidas, in addition to a health services platform, for 600 million, and spent just over 1,000 million on its local rival Cattolica. It still has nearly $ 1 billion to deploy and could aim higher with a capital increase, although Mediobanca’s reluctance to contribute more may be a problem.

Now it could have a substitute. Construction businessman Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, 78, and eyewear billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio, 86, who account for 11% of Generali, say all matters related to the insurer will be consulted. This poses a challenge for Mediobanca, which has traditionally been the leading voice in board appointments.

Shareholders can naturally replace top executives and push for a different strategy. But internal struggles by shareholders run the risk of creating paralysis. Without like-minded owners, it’s hard to see how any CEO can keep Generali on track.