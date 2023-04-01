General Motors to abandon Apple CarPlay in cars from 2024; understand

General Motors, an American multinational known by the acronym “GM”, should progressively end support for Apple’s CarPlay platform in its cars, used to mirror the smartphone in the vehicle’s multimedia. This decision comes after a partnership signed with Google to expand the infotainment system in the automaker’s cars.

To Reuters, GM claims that the change only affects the company’s electric (EV) division starting next year with the launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. According to information from a report shared by the company, this change should “capture more data about how consumers drive and charge electric vehicles”.