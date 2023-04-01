5G News
General Motors to abandon Apple CarPlay in cars from 2024; understand

By Abraham
General Motors to abandon Apple CarPlay in cars from 2024; understand
General Motors, an American multinational known by the acronym “GM”, should progressively end support for Apple’s CarPlay platform in its cars, used to mirror the smartphone in the vehicle’s multimedia. This decision comes after a partnership signed with Google to expand the infotainment system in the automaker’s cars.

To Reuters, GM claims that the change only affects the company’s electric (EV) division starting next year with the launch of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer. According to information from a report shared by the company, this change should “capture more data about how consumers drive and charge electric vehicles”.

GM has shown interest in developing its own infotainment system that integrates the main driver assistance services offered in the company’s premium vehicles, such as the Super Cruise function. The partnership with big tech dates back to 2019, the year in which the companies began to cooperate for the development of native software.

Apparently, this system will only be implemented in electric cars with Google Maps and Assistant at no cost during the period of 8 years. “We don’t want to design these features in a way that depends on a person having a cell phone,” said Mike Himche, GM’s executive director of digital experience.

Android: Google wants it to grow beyond smartphones

General Motors abandons Apple CarPlay to focus on Google technology.

The change, however, should not affect the line of combustion-powered vehicles, which should continue to support Apple CarPlay even from 2024.

