General Motors has developed a touch screen that cleans itself

Today we have learned an interesting novelty in the world of technology: General Motors (GM) has developed a touch screen that cleans itself. Yes, as you hear it! This screen is capable of getting rid of fingerprints and other smudges on its own.

You don’t have to worry about carrying tissues or cleaning products for your touch screen, which is great for people who are constantly on the go and don’t have time to clean their screens regularly.

How does this work? Well, the screen uses a hydrophobic coating layer that repels water and oil. In this way, smudges do not stick to the screen and slide off without a trace. Also, when the screen gets dirty, the coating is activated by a small amount of electricity and cleans itself automatically. In technical terms, it is a photocatalytic system, activated by ultraviolet LEDs integrated into the RGB matrix.

How does it work

The screen uses a layer of hydrophobic and oleophobic coating, that is, it repels water and oils. This layer is applied to the surface of the screen and creates a protective barrier against dirt and liquids.

When the screen becomes dirty, a self-cleaning process is activated that works by applying a small amount of electricity to the coating layer. This creates an electrical field that breaks down any contaminants on the surface, such as fingerprints, into carbon dioxide and water.

From the patent, autoevolution concludes:

When exposed to ultraviolet light, titanium dioxide goes from hydrophobic to super hydrophilic and begins to attract moisture from the air. This creates a thin layer of water on the surface and begins to oxidize that water to electrochemically generate free radical molecules, which attack the cell walls, cytoplasm, and DNA of bacteria, fungi, and other biological organisms.

The self-cleaning process is automatically activated whenever the system detects the presence of contaminants on the screen surface. This process is fast and efficient, and does not interfere with the normal operation of the screen.

Odds

This innovation is great news for drivers of GM vehicles, who can now enjoy a clean and clear touchscreen while on the road. And who knows, maybe soon we can see this technology applied to other devices. Imagine a smartphone that cleans itself!