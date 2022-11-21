General Motors found a new business opportunity: repairing Tesla cars

With the growing adoption of Tesla electric cars, an unpopular aspect of the services associated with these vehicles has come to the fore: the low availability of authorized technical services to carry out maintenance and repairs.

Faced with this, General Motors, the classic automotive company behind brands such as Chevrolet, Cadillac and GMC, found a business opportunity with the possibility of repairing Tesla cars through its dealerships.

General Motors extended its repair services to Tesla cars

According to what was recently reported by Teslaratia portal dedicated to news about Tesla products, General Motors began to offer the possibility of providing technical service to Tesla vehicles at its dealerships, distributed through a much more extensive network than the one currently owned by the company Elon Musk car.

Although Tesla currently offers through its services the possibility of taking care of its own repairs, its network of its service centers today is not so widely deployed, a condition that implies for many owners of these vehicles the need to travel long distances to be able to maintain their cars.

According to the aforementioned report, General Motors apparently has all the required certifications to be able to offer the Tesla vehicle repair service. In addition, GM sees a new business opportunity in this situation, in the midst of a rapidly growing market, as more and more Tesla owners are looking for more convenient repair options, in which geographic proximity is a key factor.

“That is a growing business for us. I must say that it is a new business”GM Chairman Mark Reuss said during a recent investor conference.

Tesla car repair is not an exclusive responsibility of its manufacturer. In theory, any dealer can be qualified to repair these vehicles, as long as they have an official certification issued by Tesla.

General Motors, for its part, is taking this opportunity seriously and seeks to consolidate itself as an alternative within this market segment. In fact, according to figures reported by the same company, its specialists have already repaired around 11,000 Tesla cars to date.

Currently, the main market for Tesla is the United States. According to General Motors, close to 90% of the citizens of the United States live within 10 km of one of their dealerships, so it is an easily accessible opportunity for them, while for Tesla, it is also a profitable scenario, with to keep your customers satisfied.