General amnesty: Elon Musk questions whether to restore all banned Twitter accounts

By Abraham
Elon Musk has made several controversial changes to Twitter, including the reactivation of some accounts that were banned for violating social network guidelines, such as those of Donald Trump and Kanye West. Now the billionaire raised an even more serious possibility: that of restoring all accounts of all people expelled from the social network.

The idea of ​​​​restoring all banned Twitter accounts was raised by Elon Musk using his official social network account through a poll. In it, the CEO says:

Should Twitter offer blanket amnesty to suspended accounts as long as they haven’t broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?

At the moment, 72% of the votes say that “general amnesty” should be offered with more than 2.9 million votes tallied. Despite this, some users have already expressed concern about the possibility of Twitter’s rules losing their values.

In his defense, Elon Musk says:

The more I learn, the worse it gets. The world should know the truth about what’s happening on Twitter.

Transparency will gain people’s trust.

It is still possible to vote in the poll, but Elon Musk tweeted the well-known phrase “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”, which means “the voice of the people is the voice of God”, clearly supporting the return of banned accounts. However, it must be remembered that the full sentence of Charles the Great is as follows:

Don’t listen to those who say that the voice of the people is the voice of Godsince the tumult of the crowd is always close to madness.

The phrase makes a lot of sense if we consider that Twitter still contains several bots, accounts created to simulate real behavior, which were even the reason for Elon Musk to suspend the acquisition of the social network earlier.

