Gemma O’Doherty fined and receives suspended sentence for public order offences

Former journalist Gemma O’Doherty has received a two-month suspended sentence and a fine of €750, for public order offences which occurred in Kilmacanogue on August 28, 2020.

O’Doherty has already lodged an appeal against the conviction.

She has been convicted at Bray District Court of threatening and abusive behaviour, refusing to give her name and address to a garda, and resisting arrest, all on a footbridge at the N11.

Judge David Kennedy handed down a two-month sentence for the threatening behaviour, the fine of €750 for the refusal of name and address, and the resisting arrest taken into consideration.

Solicitor Brendan Maloney said that the incident occurred against the backdrop of a campaign in which his client is deeply invested.

“We were told we were traitors to the Irish public and that we were complicit with cover-up of paedophilia, and complicit in the cover-up of murder,” Garda Andrew Sullivan told the court.

“She said we would get the sack and she said our pensions would be gone.”

He said that the defendant refused to give her name and address.

“He moved to arrest her and she tried to walk off the bridge.”

Signs on the bridge at the centre of the incident read “masks spread virus”, and “no forced vaccines”.

“We remained calm throughout,” Garda Sullivan said.

“They had a right to protest – that wasn’t disputed. I expressed concern for the motorists below.”

Garda Joseph Waldron gave evidence regarding arresting O’Doherty after attempting to take her name and address.

Judge David Kennedy said that the words she used towards gardaí were: “Atrocious, and they were said deliberately.

“She called them gangsters, thugs, said that they covered up paedophilia, they were traitors, and covered up murder.”

The judge said it was a clear and intentional breach of the peace.

