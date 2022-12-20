GeForce RTX: Gigabyte makes fun of the size of Nvidia’s graphics cards

It’s no secret that the more time passes, the more graphics cards take up space in our PCs. While many complain of having to buy a box to install Nvidia’s latest RTX 4090, Gigabyte, the manufacturer’s partner, prefers to laugh at the situation, with an ambiguous joke on Twitter.

When Nvidia unveiled its RTX 4090 – even before, in fact, with the first leaks – almost everyone had the same reaction. “How am I going to get this into my PC?” was probably the first question you asked yourself when seeing the graphics card for the first time. We can’t blame you: the GPU is simply huge and, given the evolution of the thing in recent years, it is not ready to improve with the next generations.

- Advertisement -

On the Internet, it’s an observation that makes you laugh as much as cry: the RTX 40XX are certainly overpowered, but this performance is made possible at the sacrifice of space (and energy savings, but that’s another subject) . It makes you wonder what Nvidia’s graphics cards will look like in a few years, and Gigabyte may well have found the answer. Be careful, you will have to arm yourself with a sense of humor.

Here’s what the RTX 8090 Ti will look like according to Gigabyte

“It’s the year 2042…and you need to hire a construction company to install your RTX 8090 Ti.” Here’s how Gigabyte, via the Aorus Twitter account, came up with an image that will send cold sweats to any PC gamer who’s ever experienced the pressure of stuffing everything into its case. The photo shows what looks, at least to our gaming eyes, like a gigantic Nvidia graphics card.

Related — Nvidia: First Laptops with RTX 40XX Coming Soon and They Cost a Fortune

“It will take a whole house for the case”, have fun Gigabyte. In theory, at least hopefully, we shouldn’t come to that even 30 years from now. But this joke has the merit of highlighting the exasperation of some players to have to buy a whole lot of components when they simply want to update their graphics card. A bottle in the sea launched for manufacturers.

Going to need a whole separate house as the case 😎 — AORUS (@AorusOfficial) December 19, 2022