GeForce RTX 50XX: the performance of Nvidia’s next GPUs promises to be monstrous

No sooner have the new RTX 40XX GPUs just hit the market than rumors of Nvidia’s next generation of graphics cards are surfacing on social media. To believe them, their performances will be absolutely revolutionary.

According to the RedGamingTech YouTube channel, the generation of graphics cards that will succeed the RTX 40XX will benefit from totally new manufacturing processes. So far, graphics card architecture takes advantage of a big chip. Their power increases as the transistor density increases, thanks to an ever smaller etching size. The GPU used in the GeForce RTX 4080, for example, is engraved in 4 nm.

Miniaturization still having its limits, the next evolution of graphics cards lies in Multi-Chip Modules (multi-chip modules), an assembly of processors with distinct tasks communicating through high-bandwidth buses. This approach has the advantage of being more reliablebecause in the event of a fault in one of the processors, the whole chip is not to be thrown away, as is the case with the current “monolithic” approach.

The GeForce RTX 50XX will be engraved in 3 nm and will benefit from a new microarchitecture

Rumor has it that Nvidia could, for the first time, adopt this kind of architecture with the future RTX 50XX. In addition, the Blackwell microarchitecture, which we do not know if it will succeed Hopper, for professional customers, or Ada Lovelace for the general public, should offer the biggest gain in performance displayed from one generation to another by Nvidia. It is, in any case, very promising, when we remember that “mainstream” graphics cards such as the GeForce RTX 4090 offer performances that we do not hesitate to describe as monstrous.

The Taiwanese manufacturer has confirmed that Blackwell-based products will be released in 2024. Future RTX 50XXs will benefit from a new type of SM (Streaming Multiprocessor) and a raytracing denoising accelerator. It is rumored that Nvidia will release four cards based on this architecture, and it is very likely that they are engraved in 3 nm.

Source : WccfTech