GeForce RTX 50 promises ‘biggest performance leap’ in NVIDIA history, says leaker

NVIDIA has achieved a huge leap in performance with the GeForce RTX 40 “Ada Lovelace”, its new generation of graphics cards announced in September, but this seems to be just an omen of what the future holds. On Monday (19), the leaker RedGamingTech from YouTube released possible information about the RTX 50 line of GPUs🇧🇷 After revealing preliminary data about AMD’s Radeon RX 8000 with RDNA 4, the leaker he also spoke about what we can expect from the next generation of NVIDIA graphics cards, and the expectations are summed up in one sentence: “the biggest leap in performance in the history of the brand”, according to the details he obtained from industry sources.

Sources claim that NVIDIA is “very determined” to maintain its leadership in the market. Rumors say that graphics cards with AMD’s RDNA 3 architecture caused some concern in the rival, therefore, the competition will stimulate the great leap in performance. - Advertisement - According to leakers, next-generation gaming graphics cards will be based on the “Blackwell” architecture, expected to be introduced in 2024. NVIDIA has confirmed that this architecture is a successor to the “Hopper” used in its server and data center solutions , but did not comment on its use in the consumer segment.

It is possible that “Blackwell” shares similarities with the architecture that will be used in the GeForce RTX 50, such as a completely redesigned stream multiprocessor structure and new versions of artificial intelligence cores, for example. This rumor is given in synergy with the expectation that the next generation will have chiplet design🇧🇷 This means that multiple chips will be interconnected with extremely high speed standards to ensure improvements in GPU area utilization. The chips are expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s 3-nanometer process, allowing for large increases in transistor counts and therefore more performance.

Regardless of the name selected for the GPU architecture, it is a fact that the performance of ray tracing, artificial intelligence and other crucial areas will be elevated to the extreme with the next generation, as should its price. The GeForce RTX 4090 is the most advanced of the current lineup, and costs no less than $1,599 (about R$8,299).

Deals on GeForce Graphics Cards