GeForce RTX 4090 User Complains About Melted Cable on PC Power Supply

The GeForce RTX 4090, the world’s most powerful gaming graphics card, has gained public attention since its launch after several users reported instances of the 16-pin connector melting. Last Wednesday (14), a user reported a new incident that may reignite discussions about possible GPU issues. In a post on Reddit, a user identified as shiftyeyes67k claims that the cable of its GeForce RTX 4090 melted on PC power supply side. This goes against previous reports of users seeing their cables melting on the graphics card, leading the public to believe that the 16-pin 12VHPWR connector is the root of the problem.

Previous reports indicated that the problem occurred when connecting a GeForce RTX 4090 with ATX 2.0 power supplies through an adapter to the 16-pin plug. - Advertisement - NVIDIA recognized dozens of cases and declared that the problem was caused by improperly installed power cables, contradicting speculation that the melting was caused by inefficient soldering. Twitter changes its font The new incident shows that a similar case can happen with an ATX 3.0 PSU, without necessarily harming the video card socket. The user’s power supply was a 1,000 W BeQuiet Dark Power 13 ATX 3.0, which had its power port damaged after the GPU connector melted.

“The main reason why I spent more money for ATX 3.0 was precisely to avoid problems like this”, said the user, who tried to contact BeQuiet, but still did not get support until the closing date of this article. Although the GeForce RTX 4090 is almost 9 months old, users believe that installing the video card correctly is still not the answer to meltdowns. NVIDIA has not commented on the new complaint.

