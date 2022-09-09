GeForce RTX 4090: the graphics card would be a monster of power according to these first results

A mysterious card showed impressive scores in a benchmark. It could be the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s new ultra high-end card. It should be formalized in a little over ten days.

Nvidia’s new graphics cards, the RTX 40s, have been talking about them for a while now. Today, a leaked benchmark is making the rounds on the net. If there is no product associated with it, there is a good chance that we have there the first results of the RTX 4090.

Shared by VideoCardz, this benchmark was made on 3DMark, more precisely on the Time Spy Extreme tool. If the overall score does not break the ceilings because of the configuration (it is associated with an Intel Core i5-12400F), its GPU score reaches 20,000, unheard of! As the site says, it’s a progression by 78% compared to the RTX 3090 Ti, and 90% compared to the 3090!

The RTX 4090, a graphics card that risks leaving the competition behind

The leak also shows some other neat little things, like the GPU frame rate. This reaches 3015 Mhzwhich is very high for a graphics card, especially for a Founders Edition from Nvidia.

More so, the temperature of the card is also shown. The tester claims to have done his benchmark in a room with an ambient temperature of 30 degrees (hard for the components) and that the card has reached 55 degrees, which is very acceptable. All that remains is to determine the noise pollution. We can expect it to make noise in these conditions, the fans running at full speed to keep the temperature acceptable.

Now we just have to wait for official announcements from Nvidia as well as tests to determine if this card is as good as the promises displayed above. As a reminder, the brand will hold a conference on September 20 to announce its RTX 40 series. A new range which – we hope – will have a less difficult life than that of the RTX 30, marked by shortages and staggering prices.

