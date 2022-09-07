GeForce RTX 4090 Design and Performance: Double the GeForce RTX 3090

- Advertisement -

The most recent leaks have shown that the of the RTX 40 Founders Edition is going to be very similar to that of the GeForce RTX 30, and now a new series of renders has allowed us to see what the GeForce RTX 4090 could look like. In general, everything we see in the images makes sense, and the only important change that we see with the naked eye is that the fan on the bottom side would be larger compared to the one mounted on the GeForce RTX 3090.

The cooling system keeps the same approach we saw in the GeForce RTX 30, since we have a fan in the lower part that introduces cold air and this comes out through the openings of the back plate (where the connectors go), and another fan in the upper face, which is the one that is visible when we mount the graphics card . If these renders are confirmed, the GeForce RTX 4090 would occupy three expansion slots.

We must bear in mind that what we see in these renders is a close up showing only the underside of the GeForce RTX 4090and that it does not have to reflect the final quality of finishes and design of the GeForce RTX 40. By this I mean that although it is very likely that in the end NVIDIA will maintain a design similar to that of the GeForce RTX 30, this does not have to be identical, nor does it have to exactly match these renders.

The source of this information has also shared a supposedly leaked image that corresponds to NVIDIA’s estimates. In the graph we can see that on average the GeForce RTX 4090 would be more than twice as powerful as the GeForce RTX 3090. At the specification level, the GeForce RTX 4090 will use the AD102 graphics core, NVIDIA’s most powerful for the new generation, which will be manufactured on the 5nm node and will add a total of 16,384 shaders. It will also have 24 GB of GDDR6X memory.

If these performance data are confirmed, the GeForce RTX 4090 could be the first graphics card capable of moving Cyberpunk 2077 in 4K with maximum qualityray tracing in ultra and without resorting to DLSS to maintain an optimal level of fluidity. We still do not have an exact date for the presentation of the new NVIDIA graphics generation, but everything seems to indicate that they could be the highlight of this year’s GTC, and that their launch would take place between the end of September and mid-October.