GeForce RTX 4070: NVIDIA seems to be deciding between two specs

In the midst of so many rumors, sometimes contradictory, it is possible to think that not only the sources can be confused, but also the manufacturers themselves, who have not decided exactly what they will launch. It seems to be the case with now regarding the RTX 4070 card.

Suggestions so far pointed out that the brand would release the card with 10 GB and 160-bit GDDR6 memory, and that later this would be “upgraded” to models with 12 GB and 192 bits. Apparently, these two specifications are indeed being considered by NVIDIA, according to well-known informant Kopite7kimi, who describes the details of four different models.

SKUs are highlighted in pairs: 340/341 and 336/337. Each variant will have its own design, but essentially these pairs indicate who will have similar specs. Only one will likely be used as a reference — the Founders Edition — while the other goes for semi-custom designs.