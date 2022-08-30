GeForce RTX 4070: NVIDIA seems to be deciding between two specs

In the midst of so many rumors, sometimes contradictory, it is possible to think that not only the sources can be confused, but also the manufacturers themselves, who have not decided exactly what they will launch. It seems to be the case with nvidia now regarding the geforce RTX 4070 card.
Suggestions so far pointed out that the brand would release the card with 10 GB and 160-bit GDDR6 memory, and that later this would be “upgraded” to models with 12 GB and 192 bits. Apparently, these two specifications are indeed being considered by NVIDIA, according to well-known informant Kopite7kimi, who describes the details of four different models.
SKUs are highlighted in pairs: 340/341 and 336/337. Each variant will have its own design, but essentially these pairs indicate who will have similar specs. Only one will likely be used as a reference — the Founders Edition — while the other goes for semi-custom designs.
Review the two possible specs of RTX 4070:
PG141-SKU340/341, 7680FP32, 12G 21Gbps GDDR6X, total card power 285W, TSE <11000.
PG141-SKU336/337, 7168FP32, 10G 21Gbps GDDR6X, total card power 250W, TSE <10000.
I found that I had made a typo before, mistakenly wrote 341 at 331. 😅
— kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) August 29, 2022
The pair 340/341 is supposedly based on the full AD104 GPU (AD104-400) with 7,680 CUDA cores. This model is said to have 12GB of GDDR6X memory on a 192-bit bus and 21Gbps modules. This means a maximum bandwidth of 504 GB/s.
In parallel, SKU 336/337 is supposedly based on a Reduced AD104 GPU (possibly AD104-275) with 56 streaming multiprocessors, so 7,168 CUDA cores. In addition, this card would have a memory size limited to 10 GB and, as a result, a narrower bus width to 160 bits. Since both models are listed at 21 Gbps speeds, these models would have 84 GB/s of bandwidth.
Whichever variant is chosen, the TBP specs have also been reduced. The same informant had said that the total power of the card would be 300W, but it is now 285W or 250W, depending on the SKU. The total power of the card is not the same spec as the TDP, but it should still be higher than the RTX 3070.
The RTX 4070 is expected to launch in October alongside the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080, but it could also be delayed to later in the year.