GeForce RTX 4000: Nvidia postpones the launch of graphics cards for a month

Gamers will have to be a little more patient before seeing the next generation of RTX 4000 “Ada Lovelace” graphics cards arrive, since Nvidia has reportedly postponed their launch for a month.

According to sources from our colleagues at VideoCardz, Nvidia has delayed the new cards to varying degrees. Indeed, the launch of the first GeForce RTX 40 graphics card may have been delayed by a month. The RTX 4090 was originally expected to arrive in August as reported by VideoCardz, but now it may not arrive until the following month.

As a reminder, we had also learned that the RTX 4080 was originally planned for the month of September, the RTX 4070 in October and then the RTX 4060 in January 2023. We do not know for the moment if the release of the other cards graphics has also been postponed, but sources seem to think the entire series was affected. VideoCardz also announces that the release of a new card has also been postponed due to problems in the supply chain: the GeForce GTX 1630.

Why did Nvidia postpone the launch of the RTX 4000 series?

As is often the case, Nvidia presumably pushed back the launch of Ada Lovecale due to logistical problems, shortages of chips or even blockages in factories in China. However, the American giant could also have wanted get the most out of the current RTX 3000 Ampere series.

Indeed, it has been several years now that gamers have had a hard time getting their hands on a latest generation Nvidia graphics card. Without the shortage of components, Nvidia would have sold many more cards than at presentso it would not be surprising if the giant now wants run out of inventory before new cards hit the market.

As a reminder, in recent months the prices of Nvidia’s RTX 3000 graphics cards have continued to drop and are now almost at a reasonable level. GPUs are less and less out of stock, which should allow Nvidia to significantly increase its sales over the summer.

Source : VideoCardz