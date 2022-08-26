GeForce RTX 40: NVIDIA to reveal “Ada Lovelace” architecture in September at GTC 2022

nvidia has scheduled the second edition of the GTC 2022 to be hosted between the 19th and 22nd of September. On the occasion, the hardware giant should talk about its evolutions in the market and the trends in the sector for the coming years. According to CEO Jensen Huang, the event will be the stage for the presentation of a “new generation” of video cards.
Not to mention the “Ada lovelace” architecture that will power the geforce RTX 40 series, the executive said in the company’s fiscal report published last Wednesday (24) that the conference will be the stage for the presentation of a new platform amidst his praise for “Ampere” line which, according to Huang, is the most popular in NVIDIA’s history.
Leader of a leading company, Huang highlighted that the graphics cards of the GeForce RTX 30 line have a strong presence among the fifteen most popular models on Steam, but this triumph is about to be succeeded. Referring to the drop in demand for hardware, the CEO informs that “will enter next year with a new architecture” which will be revealed at GTC.
That means graphics cards won’t hit the market exactly next month. The executive talks about the introduction of the “Ada Lovelace” architecture, so products that take advantage of the technology may only arrive at the end of the year, or even in 2023.
To recap, the “Ampere” architecture was introduced in May 2020, but the first GeForce RTX 30 graphics cards were only released in September of the same year. The four-month gap may suggest that consumer-facing models will be officially introduced to the market early next year.
Regardless of the release date of the GeForce RTX 4090 — which promises to be twice as powerful as its predecessor — and other video cards, it is a fact that the new generation is approaching, and will have strong competition against AMD’s Radeon RX 7000 that , meanwhile, has yet to reveal a release forecast for the RDNA 3 architecture.
What do you expect from the next generation of NVIDIA graphics cards? Comment!