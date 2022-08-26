GeForce RTX 40: NVIDIA to reveal “Ada Lovelace” architecture in September at GTC 2022

has scheduled the second edition of the GTC 2022 to be hosted between the 19th and 22nd of September. On the occasion, the hardware giant should talk about its evolutions in the market and the trends in the sector for the coming years. According to CEO Jensen Huang, the event will be the stage for the presentation of a “new generation” of video cards. Not to mention the “Ada ” that will power the RTX 40 series, the executive said in the company’s fiscal report published last Wednesday (24) that the conference will be the stage for the presentation of a new platform amidst his praise for “Ampere” line which, according to Huang, is the most popular in NVIDIA’s history.

Leader of a leading company, Huang highlighted that the graphics cards of the GeForce RTX 30 line have a strong presence among the fifteen most popular models on Steam, but this triumph is about to be succeeded. Referring to the drop in demand for hardware, the CEO informs that "will enter next year with a new architecture" which will be revealed at GTC. - Advertisement - That means graphics cards won't hit the market exactly next month. The executive talks about the introduction of the "Ada Lovelace" architecture, so products that take advantage of the technology may only arrive at the end of the year, or even in 2023.