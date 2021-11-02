GeForce RTX 3080 Ti for laptops: NVIDIA might surprise you with something very big

The GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been the last graphics card that NVIDIA has introduced. As our regular readers will recall, we had the opportunity to analyze it at the time, and our tests allowed us to conclude that this graphics card was only slightly below the GeForce RTX 3090, which made it the second most powerful graphics solution in the general consumer market.

If we look at the portable sector, NVIDIA has adopted a strategy similar to what we saw in generations before Turing, that is, it has reduced the shader count of the GeForce RTX 30 Mobile compared to the desktop ones. to be able to square them in TGP profiles according to the capabilities of a laptop, and the result has been, in general lines, very goodAs even the most economical models, equipped with an RTX 3060 Mobile, are able to move current games with maximum qualities in 1080p and 1440p resolutions with total fluidity, and can activate ray tracing thanks to the RT cores and improve performance through DLSS.

Raising the bar we find that, in terms of raw power, a GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile with 115 watt TGP can perform so well that can even move games in 4K without messing up, and maintains all the value offered by RT cores and tensor cores, dedicated to ray tracing and DLSS. This confirms, in short, that NVIDIA has made a huge leap, although it is true that it has not been able to adapt the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3090 to laptop versions, at least for now.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile: A monster with 7,680 shaders

We say “for now” because, according to a recent rumor, NVIDIA would be working on a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile that will use the GA103 graphics core, and that would be equipped with a total of 60 units SM, a 256-bit bus and a total of 16 GB of GDDR6 memory. If this information is confirmed, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile would have the following specifications:

7,680 shaders.

240 texturing units.

96 raster units.

60 RT cores.

240 tensor cores.

256-bit bus.

16GB of GDDR6 at 14GHz-16GHz.

TGP: 80 to 150 watts.

With these specifications, its performance could easily exceed, at its maximum peaks, a desktop RTX 3070 Ti, quite an achievement since we are talking about a graphics card that has a 290 watt TGP. However, we will have to wait to see the first performance tests to draw conclusions.

Some sources indicate that this laptop graphics card will not hit the market under the name GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile, but will be released as the GeForce RTX 3090 Mobile, while others bet on GeForce RTX 3080 Super Mobile. Since nothing is confirmed, those three options are open for now.

Remember that the versions with a lower TGP generate less heat and consume less, but they do so at the cost of working at more contained working frequencies, and to have a more limited turbo mode. It goes without saying that this implies a lower performance, but in return these types of graphics cards can be integrated into lighter and thinner laptops.

