GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti prices will continue to drop, is it worth buying?

It’s not a rumour, it’s a fact. The price of the RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti s to drop, and in a big way. Right now we can find versions of the GeForce RTX 3080 with a high build quality for only 778 eurosand the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is available from 1,046.54 euros. They are that a couple of months ago we could not have even imagined, and everything seems to indicate that things will go further.

A further drop in the price of graphics cards is expected over the next few weeks, and it is likely that this drop peak in the last week of August. It is important to keep in mind that this will not only affect the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30, we will also see notable reductions in the price of the Radeon RX 6000, but we have focused on the generation of the green giant because everything seems to indicate that it is the one that has a greater accumulation of stock in stores.

According to various sources, the latest price drop affecting the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3090 Ti has had the expected successso much so that both models are close to exhaustion, and once this happens it will no longer be possible to find a new unit, since there will be no stock replacements. The same is likely to end up happening with the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, especially if both graphics cards come down from 700 and 1,000 eurosrespectively.

In AMD’s case, the drop in prices has been more marked in the mid-range, but less noticeable in the high range, a trend that does not seem to change at the moment, although everything will depend on the stock levels that the stores maintain between the end of August and the beginning of September. If an urgent stock cleanup becomes necessary, it’s clear that prices will continue to drop, though some sources say AMD isn’t willing to drop Radeon RX 6000 prices much further.

Is it a good time to buy a graphics card or better I wait?

Well, the truth is that It depends on your personal situation, what you need, the money you want to spend and your aspirations. If you have a graphics card that works and that allows you to play in acceptable conditions, the ideal would be to wait for the arrival of the new generation, but this will also depend on the money you want to spend, and the range you want to access.

I make this qualification because we should not make the mistake of thinking that in September or October we will already be able to buy a Radeon RX 7000 or a GeForce RTX 40. Only some models will be available, and the cheaper and more interesting versions for the mid-range market, such as the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and GeForce RTX 4060 and the Radeon RX 7600 XT and Radeon RX 7600, will probably not arrive until the first quarter of 2023.

With this I want you to be clear that this year only the most powerful and expensive models will arrive of both companies, and that it is not confirmed that all of them will be available at a general level in October. Some may be delayed, and also it is possible that the availability is not quite goodand that the demand is very high because many people have preferred to wait to the new generation. If this happens, prices could skyrocket, and you may find yourself in a sticky situation in the end.

On the other hand, if you urgently need a graphics card and you can’t wait any longer, I would recommend that you last at least until the end of August, since from that date the prices will have been reduced even more, and it is likely that you will be able to find more than one interesting offer. In short, it’s not the best time to buy, but there are so many variants and possibilities that we cannot close ourselves off and answer with a resounding no.