GeForce RTX 2060 12GB, a patch for the lack of stock of GPUs?

A new dedicated NVIDIA graphics has appeared on the Eurasian Economic Commission listings. And no, it is not the future RTX 40, but a version much lower and with older architecture, a GeForce RTX 2060 12GB that has been rumored for a few months and that speculation says will be presented on December 7.

Instead of new models, consumers want be able to buy existing ones once the industry is able to solve the serious production and distribution problems that have left the market without dedicated graphics and with exorbitant prices in the little inventory that is for sale.

That said, we don’t see much sense in this 12GB GeForce RTX 2060 based on a ‘Turing’ architecture outperformed by ‘Ampere’ and almost three years later from the original model launch. But doctors have the church and in a situation like the current one it may be necessary. According to the list of the Eurasian Economic Commission, there are not one, but four models that Gigabyte is planning to launch:

GV-N2060OC-12GD

GV-N2060D6-12GD

GV-N2060WF2OC-12GD

GV-N2060WF2-12GD

The most prominent component would be those 12 Gbytes of dedicated GDDR6 memory, which would double the 6 GB of the original model and would exceed the 8 GB of the SUPER version. Beyond that, its specifications are unknown, starting with knowing if it will repeat the same graphics core, TU106. There is talk of a renewed TU106-300-KX or another as the most modern GA104 compatible at the pin level. Another possibility would be to keep the same graphics core, but increase the number of CuDA cores (for example to 2,176 of the SUPER model) and the rest of its benefits in tensor cores, rasterization and texturing units.

GeForce RTX 2060 12GB, solution to lack of stock?

The RTX 3060 is a great solution for the mid-range dedicated graphics. The problem is that lack of stock It has been with it since its launch and has been further limited by insatiable crypto miners who managed to bypass the hash rate limitation. NVIDIA blocked it via software and promised to increase production, but we fear that the same company believes that the general shortage of its models under the ‘Ampere’ architecture will continue.

This is where the relaunch of 2060 would come in. If under normal market conditions few consumers would bet on it, in the current situation it could be a remedy for the lack of stocks of dedicated graphics. If NVIDIA and its partners were able to put up for sale Sufficient units at a moderate price that should be around $ 299- $ 399 (the original version and the SUPER version) we would welcome you. Yes, three years later and with an outdated architecture. That’s how complicated the market is.