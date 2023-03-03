GeForce NOW will have more than 20 new games in the catalog during the month of March

With the expectation that the NVIDIA GeForce NOW streaming games catalog will get a boost from Microsoft’s contribution —especially if it finally acquires Activision Blizzard in the controversial $69 billion deal—, gamers are waiting for this news, but they also receive a few different games throughout March.
For now, among Steam and Epic Games Store games, five games have already been included in the catalogue:
- Monster Hunter Rise (Steam)
- Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (Steam)
- Rise of Industry (Free on the Epic Games Store)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall (Steam, Epic Games Store)
- Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour (Steam, Epic Games Store)
This month’s complete list also includes the following, adding up to more than 20 games for the service:
- Hotel Renovator (Steam, March 7)
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Steam, March 9)
- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Steam, March 9)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (Steam, March 9)
- Big Ambitions (Steam, March 10)
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Steam, March 14)
- Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Steam, March 29)
- Ravenbound (Steam, March 30)
- DREDGE (Steam, March 30th)
- The Great War: Western Front (Steam, 30 March)
- System Shock (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- Amberial Dreams (Steam)
- Disney Dreamlight Valley (Steam and Epic Games Store)
- No One Survived (Steam)
- Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Steam)
- Tower of Fantasy (Steam)
It is also worth mentioning four games that entered in February and that were not on the list released by NOW originally:
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Steam)
- Recipe for Disaster (Free on Epic Games, February 9-16)
- Sons of the Forest (Steam, February 23)
- Warpips (Epic Games Store)
After the good news, the bad —Command & Conquer Remastered Collection has been removed from the catalog, but due to a technical issue. There is still no information on when and if the game will return.
In addition, two games planned for release in February, Above Snakes and Heads Will Roll: Reforged, were delayed, while two games planned for March, PERISH and Dark and Darker playtest, were also held for some future release.