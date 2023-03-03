5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftGeForce NOW will have more than 20 new games in the catalog...

GeForce NOW will have more than 20 new games in the catalog during the month of March

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
GeForce NOW will have more than 20 new games in the catalog during the month of March
1677804528 geforce now will have more than 20 new games in.jpeg
- Advertisement -

With the expectation that the NVIDIA GeForce NOW streaming games catalog will get a boost from Microsoft’s contribution —especially if it finally acquires Activision Blizzard in the controversial $69 billion deal—, gamers are waiting for this news, but they also receive a few different games throughout March.

For now, among Steam and Epic Games Store games, five games have already been included in the catalogue:

  • Monster Hunter Rise (Steam)
  • Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (Steam)
  • Rise of Industry (Free on the Epic Games Store)
  • Destiny 2: Lightfall (Steam, Epic Games Store)
  • Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour (Steam, Epic Games Store)

This month’s complete list also includes the following, adding up to more than 20 games for the service:

  • Hotel Renovator (Steam, March 7)
  • Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Steam, March 9)
  • Figment 2: Creed Valley (Steam, March 9)
  • Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (Steam, March 9)
  • Big Ambitions (Steam, March 10)
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Steam, March 14)
  • Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Steam, March 29)
  • Ravenbound (Steam, March 30)
  • DREDGE (Steam, March 30th)
  • The Great War: Western Front (Steam, 30 March)
  • System Shock (Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • Amberial Dreams (Steam)
  • Disney Dreamlight Valley (Steam and Epic Games Store)
  • No One Survived (Steam)
  • Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Steam)
  • Tower of Fantasy (Steam)
- Advertisement -

It is also worth mentioning four games that entered in February and that were not on the list released by NOW originally:

  • Baldur’s Gate 3 (Steam)
  • Recipe for Disaster (Free on Epic Games, February 9-16)
  • Sons of the Forest (Steam, February 23)
  • Warpips (Epic Games Store)

After the good news, the bad —Command & Conquer Remastered Collection has been removed from the catalog, but due to a technical issue. There is still no information on when and if the game will return.

Samsung Galaxy A03s: a cheap entry range, with great battery and fingerprint reader

In addition, two games planned for release in February, Above Snakes and Heads Will Roll: Reforged, were delayed, while two games planned for March, PERISH and Dark and Darker playtest, were also held for some future release.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Microsoft Bing Chat: how to join the waitlist now

Microsoft has added AI to its Edge browser and Bing search engine, and it’s...
Tech News

Snapchat Begins Testing Pausing and Restoring Snap Streaks

Snap Streak is a badge-like feature built into Snapchat that appears when Snaps have...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.