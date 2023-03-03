GeForce NOW will have more than 20 new games in the catalog during the month of March

With the expectation that the NVIDIA GeForce NOW streaming games catalog will get a boost from Microsoft’s contribution —especially if it finally acquires Activision Blizzard in the controversial $69 billion deal—, gamers are waiting for this news, but they also receive a few different games throughout March. For now, among Steam and Epic Games Store games, five games have already been included in the catalogue: Monster Hunter Rise (Steam)

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire (Steam)

Rise of Industry (Free on the Epic Games Store)

Destiny 2: Lightfall (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Battlefield 2042 Season 4: Eleventh Hour (Steam, Epic Games Store)





This month’s complete list also includes the following, adding up to more than 20 games for the service: Hotel Renovator (Steam, March 7)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (Steam, March 9)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Steam, March 9)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6 (Steam, March 9)

Big Ambitions (Steam, March 10)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure (Steam, March 14)

Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Steam, March 29)

Ravenbound (Steam, March 30)

DREDGE ( Steam, March 30th )

) The Great War: Western Front ( Steam, 30 March )

) System Shock (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Amberial Dreams (Steam)

Disney Dreamlight Valley (Steam and Epic Games Store)

No One Survived (Steam)

Symphony of War: The Nephilim Saga (Steam)

Tower of Fantasy (Steam)