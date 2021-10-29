GeForce Now RTX 3080 now available for pre-order

If GeForce Now was NVIDIA’s bet on cloud gaming, GeForce Now RTX 3080 is a confirmation that the future of the game can, at least in one of its ways, is online, and that many gamers will be able to access the latest titles without having to invest heavily in hardware. Instead, a monthly fee to a subscription service gives them access to the computing capacity necessary to enjoy them without quality limitations.

What we already have your ad, the GeForce Now RTX 3080 service is based on a huge supercomputer, called the SuperPod, which integrates more than 1,000 GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards optimized for server mode operation. The performance of this server is simply spectacular: 11,477,760 CUDA cores or shaders (compared to 8,704 for an RTX 3080 GPU) and a processing capacity that reaches 39,200 TFLOPs. Not everything is GPU, of course, for process needs, inside the SuperPod we find AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors that add up to 8,960 cores.

And how is all that work capacity distributed among users? This is a very important point, and it is that NVIDIA is going to limit the number of subscribers to GeForce Now RTX 3080, in order to guarantee the best possible service for its users. Thus, this is what it states that each user of the service will have, for their game sessions:

35 TFLOPs of GPU power

A state-of-the-art 8-core 16-thread CPU.

28GB of 3,200MHz GDDR4.

The performance of a PCIE Gen4 SSD.

Resolution up to 1440p and 120 FPS.

For its part, the company claims to have been able to polish all aspects related to the connection, in order to offer a latency of only 56 milliseconds, an exceptionally fast response that, on the other hand, is a key factor to be able to play in the cloud. In this regard, I can tell you that my personal experience with GeForce Now is very positive, although it will be interesting to see how they have managed to optimize it for GeForce Now RTX 3080 and its 1440p at 120 frames per second, as it seems a huge technical challenge.

Since its announcement, many users have been waiting to subscribe to this service. And today the wait is over, at least for some of them, and that is since this week the pre-purchase of the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 subscription has been open to the public. Of course, at the moment it is only available to users who are already subscribers of GeForce Now, with accounts of the type Founders and Priority. If the quota is not filled with these, it is to be expected that it will then be opened to more users.

In addition to the opening of the GeForce Now RTX 3080 pre-sale, NVIDIA has also announced the Five New Titles Coming to GeForce Now:

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Steam and Epic Games Store)

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Connect)

Alan Wake Remastered (Epic Games Store)

Hide and Shriek (Steam)

Paradise Killer (Steam)

