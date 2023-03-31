GeForce NOW: NVIDIA announces 23 new games in the service’s catalog in April

A NVIDIA announced, this Thursday (30), the games that will arrive in the service’s catalog GeForce NOW in the month of April. Altogether, they will 23 titles added, plus 11 games that join the cloud already this week. Additionally, the company highlighted a new Marvel’s Midnight Suns reward available first to GeForce NOW Premium members. A NVIDIA also has a special treat for those who live in Newark, a city in New Jersey, in the United States.





Which means Newark subscribers can sign up for the Ultimate plan and get the associated RTX 4080 benefits like DLSS 3, up to 240Hz refresh rate and more. This is the 12th city that NVIDIA has launched the RTX 4080 SuperPOD.

Check out the 11 new games that joined the cloud this week: 9 Years of Shadows (Steam)

Terra Nil (Steam, March 28)

Gripper (Steam, March )

) Smalland: Survive the Wilds (Steam, 29 March )

) DREDGE (Steam, 30 March )

) Ravenbound (Steam, 30 March )

) The Great War: Western Front (Steam, 30 March )

) Troublemaker (Steam, 31 March )

) Have a Nice Death (Steam)

Tower of Fantasy (Steam)

Tunche (Free on the Epic Games Store) Also, wait for the rest of April: Meet Your Maker (Steam, April 4)

Road 96: Mile 0 (Steam, 4 Of april )

) TerraScape (Steam, 5 Of april )

) Curse of the Sea Rats (Steam, 6 Of april )

) Ravenswatch (Steam, 6 Of april )

) Supplice (Steam, 6 Of april )

) DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters (Steam, 14 Of april )

) Survival: Fountain of Youth (Steam, 19 Of april )

) Tin Hearts (Steam, 20 Of april )

) Dead Island 2 (Epic Games Store, 21 Of april )

) Afterimage (Steam, 25 Of april )

) Roots of Pacha (Steam, 25 Of april )

) Bramble: The Mountain King (Steam, 27 Of april )

) 11-11 Memories Retold (Steam)

canVERSE (Steam)

Teardown (Steam)

Get Even (Steam)

Little Nightmares (Steam)

Little Nightmares II (Steam)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (Steam)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope (Steam)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes (Steam)

The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me (Steam)