GeForce NOW keeps adding games... and demos

Surely you will remember that last week we told you about the new GeForce NOW feature, NVIDIA’s cloud gaming service and now, in addition to allowing you to play games from your service-supported libraries on its servers, now also offers game demos, so you can assess them for yourself before deciding whether to buy them or not. An idea that already sounded good in theory, and that improves when it jumps into practice.

As a long-time GeForce NOW user, the first thing I did when I got the chance was to try out one of the demos, and if expectations were high, their contact with reality was even more satisfying. I have not yet tried all the demos that have been included in this function, which, I remember, are the following:

Chorus

The Riftbreakers

Diplomacy is not an option

ghostrunner

Registration

seekers

Boti Boi

As I say, I haven’t had time to try all the demos included in GeForce NOW and, it seems, the “work” accumulates, since the traditions add new titles to the catalog of the service every Thursday, today also adds the arrival of a new demo, that of Terraformers: First Steps on Marsthe prologue of Terraformers, which will allow us to put ourselves in command of a human detachment with the mission of colonizing Mars.

While GeForce NOW’s demo feature is new for now, personally I hope it is a function with a long way to go, and that brings us back to those times when game demos were fully the order of the day. Whether it was for PC or, above all, for console, and as one of our readers remembered last week, the CD/DVD that came with some magazines allowed us to savor a bit of the new releases and, in this way, have clearer purchase decision.

With GeForce NOW’s demo feature, you can bring back that spirit, only cWith the enormous convenience provided by the cloud gaming model of the NVDIA service. Could it, over time, become a benchmark for testing new games? We will have to wait to see it, but the simple possibility that this is the case already seems to me excellent news.

GeForce NOW: New Games

But GeForce NOW users don’t live on demos alone. So this Thursday eight new titles are added to the list of compatible with the service. And it is worth noting, among them, Need for Speed ​​HEAT and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, both from Origin, the Electronic Arts store, reminding us once again that the reach of GeForce NOW, not only in games but also in platforms, aspires to be as wide as possible.

Here are the eight new games added to GeForce NOW this week: