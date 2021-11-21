GeForce Now Expands Its Catalog With 8 New Games

NVIDIA continues to work to improve, and expand, the catalog of games that we can access in GeForce Now, a platform that, as many of our regular readers will know, will allow us to enjoy, thanks to the potential of the cloud, of our favorite titles even if our PC does not meet the minimum requirements of those. We already had the opportunity to talk about this topic at the time, so I invite you to take a look at this article.

The latest expansion of games available that has been confirmed by NVIDIA represents the arrival to GeForce Now of a total of 8 new titles, which you will find listed below. Right at the end of each title you will see a direct reference to the store where each of them is available, so that you have no doubts.

Combat Mission Cold War (Steam).

The Last Stand: Aftermath (Steam).

Myth of Empires (Steam).

Icarus (Steam).

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate Gold Edition (Ubisoft Connect).

Core (Epic Games Store).

World of Tanks (Steam).

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Steam).

With the arrival of these titles, GeForce Now adds already more than 1,300 games available, and some of them are free, such as League of Legends, Destiny 2 and many others, among which we can include those that have been available, for free, in the Epic Games Store. This represents a very attractive value, especially if we consider that GeForce Now continues to offer a free mode with one hour sessions.

Get Crysis Remastered for free with GeForce Now

In another vein, NVIDIA has also confirmed the start of a new promotion that will allow us to get Crysis Remastered totally free. Do you want to know what you have to do? Well, it is very simple, all users who are made with a 6-month subscription to GeForce Now In its priority access mode, or in the recently released RTX 3080 mode, they will take a free copy of said game. As simple as that.

If you are already subscribed to the RTX 3080 mode, or if you have made a pre-purchase, don’t worry, NVIDIA is not going to let you down, you will also receive a free copy of Crysis Remastered. It has no major complications, but if you have any questions you can leave it in the comments and we will help you solve it.

The sale price of Crysis Remastered is 29.99 euros, and the subscription of priority access for six months has a cost of 49.99 euros. The numbers are clear, and they confirm that this promotion is well worth it. If you prefer to opt for the GeForce Now RTX 3080 mode, the price of 6 months subscription is 99.99 euros. Yes, it is more expensive, but in return you can play in 1440p with a rate of 120 FPS and also enjoy ray tracing and DLSS in your favorite games.