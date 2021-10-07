GeForce Now expands its catalog with 23 games in October

NVIDIA has confirmed the news coming to GeForce Now in October, and in total we have 23 games ranging from long-awaited triple-A titles such as Far Cry 6 and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy to other more discreet, but equally interesting releases, such as Paradise Killer, for example.

Surely you are wanting to know the complete list of games, so I will not keep you waiting:

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Connect).

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch (Steam).

PC Building Simulator (Free on Epic Games Store).

The Bus (Steam).

Going Medieval (Steam).

Gone Home (Steam).

Space Haven (Steam).

Buccaneers! (Steam).

Disciples: Liberation (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Fire Commander (Steam).

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Riders Republic (Ubisoft Connect).

The Riftbreaker (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Sword and Fairy 7 (Steam).

The Unliving (Steam).

The Forgotten City (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Hide and Shriek (Steam).

The Last Friend (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Legend of Keepers (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Paradise Killer (Steam).

STEINS; GATE 0 (Steam).

Townscaper (Steam).

If you want to know more about Far Cry 6, do not miss this article that we have recently published, where you will find a first look at its integration of Corsair’s immersive lighting technology, and also a technical analysis.

About FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch we also published an interesting article recently, where we saw its most important keys at the graphical level, and performance. Personally, I think it has been one of the great surprises of the year within its genre, since it has a superb technical invoice, thanks to the adoption of the Unreal Engine, and the implementation of ray tracing and the second generation DLSS.

Another highly anticipated title, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, has been integrated into a new NVIDIA promotion, as we told you just a few days ago. If we buy a PC, or laptop, attached to the promotion, that has an RTX 3060 or higher, we’ll get a copy of the game for free.

What is GeForce Now?

It is rare that there is still someone who is not clear about what exactly GeForce Now is, but in case you still have any questions we remind you that it is a cloud gaming service, which means you can enjoy your favorite games without having to worry about meeting hardware requirements.

All available games run on NVIDIA servers. They do the hard work for you to play any triple-A title fluently.even if your computer has an integrated GPU without dedicated memory. Interesting, right? And the best thing is that not only will you not have to pay again for games that you have already purchased on platforms such as Steam or the Epic Games Store, but you will also not have to pay monthly fees, since GeForce Now gives you the possibility to play for free on 1 hour long rounds.

If you want to play for a longer time continuously, and be able to activate the acceleration technologies of ray tracing and DLSS second generation, you will have to opt for the payment plan, which has a starting price of 9.99 euros per month.