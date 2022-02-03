GeForce Now celebrates its second anniversary and confirms that it will receive 30 new games in February

GeForce Now is celebrating. NVIDIA’s well-known cloud gaming service turns two years old, and to celebrate it, the green giant has confirmed that, throughout this week, we will be able to get rewards in Eternal Run, World of Warships, and also in other titles that have not yet been announced. Stay tuned if you want to get all those gifts.

On the other hand, NVIDIA has also taken the opportunity to confirm that, during the month of February, a total of 30 games, and has provided us with the complete list with all those releases. In it we can see important names, such as the expected Dying Light 2, for example, which makes a spectacular implementation of ray tracing.

Games Coming to GeForce Now in February

Life is Strange Remastered (Steam, 2/1/22).

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered (Steam, 2/1/22).

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Steam and Epic Games Store, 2/4/22).

Warm Snow (Steam 3/2/22).

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Steam and Epic Games Store, 2/7/22).

Sifu (Epic Games Store, 2/8/22).

Diplomacy is Not an Option (Steam, 2/9/22).

SpellMaster: The Saga (Steam, 2/16/22).

SCP: Pandemic (Steam, 2/22/22).

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition (Steam, 2/22/22).

Martha is Dead (Steam and Epic Games Store, 2/24/22).

Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (Steam).

AWAY: The Survival Series (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Citadel: Forged With Fire (Steam).

Escape Simulator (Steam).

Galactic Civilizations III (Steam).

Haven (Steam).

Labyrinthine Dreams (Steam).

March of Empires (Steam).

Modern Combat 5 (Steam).

Parkasaurus (Steam).

People Playground (Steam).

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Steam).

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (Steam).

Train Valley 2 (Steam).

TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children (Steam).

Truberbrook (Steam).

Two Worlds Epic Edition (Steam).

Valley (Steam).

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Next to each game we can see the platforms in which it will be available, and also the date of arrival. For example, the aforementioned Dying Light 2 arrives tomorrow (2/4/22), and SpellMaster: The Saga will be available from February 16 (2/16/22).

Remember that with GeForce Now, you don’t have to buy the games you already have on the main digital game distribution platforms. Account linking is very easy and works without any problems, something that I was able to verify when I reviewed the RTX 3080 version of GeForce Now, since, for example, I have Cyberpunk 2077 purchased from Good Old Games, and I was able to play it perfectly through said service.

To use GeForce Now you only need a computer that meets the minimum requirements, a stable Internet connection and a speed of at least 15 Mbps to play in 720p resolution and 60 FPS. Keep in mind that the connection speed matters, but the latency and stability of it will be essential to enjoy a good experience. The higher the resolution and FPS rate, the higher the speed we will need. Thus, for the RTX 3080 mode we must have, at least, a speed of 50 Mbps.

The free mode is still available, so you can try GeForce Now without having to spend money. This is something very positive, and very useful, since it will allow you to enjoy all those games that your PC cannot play due to the limitations of its hardware.