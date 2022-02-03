Search here...
Tech NewsGaming

GeForce Now celebrates its second anniversary and confirms that it will receive 30 new games in February

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

GeForce Now is celebrating. NVIDIA’s well-known cloud gaming service turns two years old, and to celebrate it, the green giant has confirmed that, throughout this week, we will be able to get rewards in Eternal Run, World of Warships, and also in other titles that have not yet been announced. Stay tuned if you want to get all those gifts.

On the other hand, NVIDIA has also taken the opportunity to confirm that, during the month of February, a total of 30 games, and has provided us with the complete list with all those releases. In it we can see important names, such as the expected Dying Light 2, for example, which makes a spectacular implementation of ray tracing.

Read:

All the mobiles that Android 11 reaches

Games Coming to GeForce Now in February

GeForce Now

  • Life is Strange Remastered (Steam, 2/1/22).
  • Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered (Steam, 2/1/22).
  • Dying Light 2: Stay Human (Steam and Epic Games Store, 2/4/22).
  • Warm Snow (Steam 3/2/22).
  • Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (Steam and Epic Games Store, 2/7/22).
  • Sifu (Epic Games Store, 2/8/22).
  • Diplomacy is Not an Option (Steam, 2/9/22).
  • SpellMaster: The Saga (Steam, 2/16/22).
  • SCP: Pandemic (Steam, 2/22/22).
  • Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition (Steam, 2/22/22).
  • Martha is Dead (Steam and Epic Games Store, 2/24/22).
  • Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (Steam).
  • AWAY: The Survival Series (Steam and Epic Games Store).
  • Citadel: Forged With Fire (Steam).
  • Escape Simulator (Steam).
  • Galactic Civilizations III (Steam).
  • Haven (Steam).
  • Labyrinthine Dreams (Steam).
  • March of Empires (Steam).
  • Modern Combat 5 (Steam).
  • Parkasaurus (Steam).
  • People Playground (Steam).
  • Police Simulator: Patrol Officers (Steam).
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (Steam).
  • Train Valley 2 (Steam).
  • TROUBLESHOOTER: Abandoned Children (Steam).
  • Truberbrook (Steam).
  • Two Worlds Epic Edition (Steam).
  • Valley (Steam).
  • The Vanishing of Ethan Carter (Steam and Epic Games Store).

Next to each game we can see the platforms in which it will be available, and also the date of arrival. For example, the aforementioned Dying Light 2 arrives tomorrow (2/4/22), and SpellMaster: The Saga will be available from February 16 (2/16/22).

Remember that with GeForce Now, you don’t have to buy the games you already have on the main digital game distribution platforms. Account linking is very easy and works without any problems, something that I was able to verify when I reviewed the RTX 3080 version of GeForce Now, since, for example, I have Cyberpunk 2077 purchased from Good Old Games, and I was able to play it perfectly through said service.

To use GeForce Now you only need a computer that meets the minimum requirements, a stable Internet connection and a speed of at least 15 Mbps to play in 720p resolution and 60 FPS. Keep in mind that the connection speed matters, but the latency and stability of it will be essential to enjoy a good experience. The higher the resolution and FPS rate, the higher the speed we will need. Thus, for the RTX 3080 mode we must have, at least, a speed of 50 Mbps.

The free mode is still available, so you can try GeForce Now without having to spend money. This is something very positive, and very useful, since it will allow you to enjoy all those games that your PC cannot play due to the limitations of its hardware.

Read:

Xiaomi stops updating the Mi A3 to Android 11 after some devices crash

Previous articleThe health of your battery and other vital data with the most complete and beautiful app that exists
Next articleBest free FRIV games in 2022
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

10 key elements of a successful YouTube video

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Apps

Best free FRIV games in 2022

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Gaming

GeForce Now celebrates its second anniversary and confirms that it will receive 30 new games in February

GeForce Now is celebrating. NVIDIA's well-known cloud gaming service turns two years old, and to celebrate it,...
Apps

The health of your battery and other vital data with the most complete and beautiful app that exists

Among all the applications dedicated to analyzing the status of the battery on mobile phones, there...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

Google updates its assistant so that telling it to stop does not require many words

Editor's Pick 0
We have all gotten used to the fact...

How to delete all iPhone screenshots at once

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

The price of graphics cards falls, coinciding with the fall of cryptocurrencies

Editor's Pick 0
Those of you who regularly read us will remember...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.