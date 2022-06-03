GeForce NOW adds 25 new games in June

The progress of GeForce NOW in terms of the growth of its catalog is unstoppable. As a user of the service since its early days, I have been able to see its evolution and this is simply spectacular. Also, and this is something that seems especially important to me, NVIDIA does not focus on a particular type of game or category, such as triple A titles. Instead, the offer is not only wide, it is also the most varied, from big blockbusters to independent titles that have managed to win the hearts of the public.

As you may already know, GeForce NOW is NVIDIA cloud gaming service, thanks to which you can enjoy your games at the highest quality and without performance problems from any device, regardless of its features. Whether through its client for Windows or macOS or through its web interface, the ubiquity of the network becomes the ubiquity of your games, as long as you have a high-speed connection.

As every Thursday, NVIDIA has announced the new games that are added to GeForce NOW, but today it has also advanced us the rest of the month’s releases, to a total of 25 titles to be added throughout June. The first seven, arriving this week, are as follows:

LEAP (New on Steam)

Souldiers (New in Steam)

Twilight Wars: Declassified (New on Steam)

ABRISS – build to destroy (Steam)

ANNO: Mutationem (Steam)

Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut (Steam)

Star Conflict (Steam)

On the other hand, this month marks the Games Workshop Warhammer Festival, and GeForce NOW is joining the celebration by adding the following titles from the franchise:

Warhammer: Vermintide II (Steam)

Necromunda: Hired Gun (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War (Steam, Epic Games Store)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (Steam)

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanics (Steam)

And the GeForce NOW June Catalog Update is complete with these games:

MythBusters: The Game – Crazy Experiments Simulator (New on Steam, 6/8/22)

POSTCARD: Brain Damaged (New on Steam, 6/9/22)

Pro Cycling Manager 2022 (New on Steam, 6/9/22)

Tour de France 2022 (New on Steam, 6/9/22)

Builder Simulator (New on Steam, 6/9/22)

Chivalry 2 (New on Steam, 6/12/22)

Starship Troopers – Terran Command (New on Steam and the Epic Games Store, 6/16/22)

Airborne Kingdom (Steam)

Core Keeper (Steam)

Fishing: North Atlantic (Steam)

Immortal Life (Steam)

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (Steam)

KeyWe (Steam)

King Arthur: Knight’s Tale (Steam)

Mechwarrior 5: Mercenaries (Steam)

No Straight Roads: Encore Edition (Steam)

silence (Steam and Epic Games Store)

SimAirport (Steam)

As you can see, and as I indicated at the beginning, the growth of the GeForce NOW catalog is more than remarkable.

GeForce NOW and God of War

On the other hand, the Steam and Epic Games Store editions of God of War will leave GeForce NOW on July 1. However, if you already have it or want to get hold of it to play it through the platform, we have good news, since you can continue doing it after that periodas long as you’ve used it at least once in GeForce NOW before that date.

So, if this is your case, make sure you open the game and get to its main menu. This will keep the game on your GeForce NOW queue permanently, and you can play it whenever you want.