GeForce NOW adds 10 new compatible titles today

NVIDIA maintains an enviable record when it comes to GeForce NOWits cloud gaming service, which for quite some time has been adding new compatible titles every Thursday, thus increasing the number of players who can enjoy their favorite titles in the most demanding configurations, despite the fact that their computers (or other means, since the service is also accessible through the browser) do not have the hardware that would be necessary to be able to play said games locally.

For those of you who don’t know yet, GeForce NOW offers us a cloud gaming service, that is, games run on NVIDIA servers, and lThe game session is transmitted to our device through the Internet. A fast network connection is required, of course, but if you’re worried about lag, instead of giving you the data provided by the company in this regard, I will share my personal experience, and it boils down to the fact that really demanding titles, and in fairly intensive graphics modes, respond as quickly as if they were running on my PC. I do not fully understand how they have achieved it, but it is impressive.

Unlike other cloud gaming services, GeForce NOW doesn’t give you access to a collection of games like you might find on Xbox Game Pass or Google Stadia Pro. Instead, it gives you access to your own games. (you must connect the service with your game stores), as long as they are in their catalog, so you can play them in the cloud. In this way, you should not adapt to the service catalog, but rather it continually grows to better fit your game collection.

GeForce NOW has three subscription levels: free, priority and RTX 3080. The first, as its name suggests, is free and, although it does not offer the graphic quality of the higher levels and has some limitations, it is an ideal option both for those who only think of using it casually. Casually, such as for those who want to have a first contact with the service to check what exactly it offers.

priority subscription It already allows you to start squeezing the juice from NVIDIA servers, with functions such as ray tracing and FullHD resolution at up to 60 frames per second. And the top of the range is found in GeForce NOW RTX 3080, in which we will have, remotely, the features of a next-generation PC with a GeForce RTX 3080, which will allow us to jump up to 1440p (4K if we access from an NVIDIA Shield) at 120fps.

GeForce NOW: new titles

This is the list of 10 games that are added as of today to the catalog of GeForce NOW compatible titles:

Not Tonight 2 ( Steam Y Epic Games Store 11/2/22)

Diplomacy is Not an Option ( Steam )

ModelBuilder ( Steam )

Sifu ( Epic Games Store )

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood ( Steam )

Escape Simulator ( Steam )

march of empires ( Steam )

Modern Combat 5 ( Steam )

Parkasaurus ( Steam )

Truberbrook ( Steam Y Epic Games Store )

With these new titles, GeForce NOW already supports more than 1,500 gameswhich, as you can see when reviewing this list, range from great triple A to games of more modest scope but that have also managed to attract a good community of players.

Additionally, users of the service will also be able to access the new season of Apex Legends and Far Cry 6’s “Joseph: Collapse” DLC, in addition to enjoying, in the context of the service’s second anniversary, exclusive content, such as two unique skins in the game Eternal Run: “Military Doctor” for Cathy and a skin for Silvia inspired by GeForce NOW.