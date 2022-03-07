geekbench removes galaxy s results due to performance limitations

Last week it was discovered that the Samsung Galaxy of the S family do ‘throttling’ in some apps to, according to the company, reduce energy consumption and the temperature of the terminal. This option cannot be selected by the userbut it is a Samsung system that chooses which apps performance is lowered and which ones are not.

From Geekbench, the best known benchmark today after the expulsion of AnTuTu by the Play Store, has decided remove results from samsung galaxy s on its website, which contains one of the largest Android phone benchmark databases in the world.

Goodbye to the Galaxy S22, S21, S20 and S10 on Geekbench

Today we listed these handsets from the Android Benchmark chart on the Geekbench Browser. — Geekbench (@geekbench) March 4, 2022





Geekbench is one of the best apps on Android to measure the performance of a phone, giving us an overall score in both single-core and multi-core. In addition to being an app that is more than well-known and used in the analysis of phones, its website has a complete search engine so that we can find the results of each phone.

The Samsung Galaxy S limit the performance in apps and games to reduce their temperature, but in the benchmarks they perform at their best

They have been blunt with their message: they have been able to confirm that all the models of the Galaxy S family, from the S10, do ‘throttling’, and your search results have been removed. The decision has been made despite the fact that Samsung does not limit the performance of its terminals when running a benchmark, where they do perform at their best to obtain the best score.

Delicate decision, since it supposes the expulsion in the table of results to the most outstanding models of Samsung. From the Korean company they assure that the service designed to manage temperature effectivelyand that they are already working on an update so that “users can control performance”.