GDDR7: new memory for video cards has details revealed and may be produced in 2024

Developer of hardware design solutions, Cadence finally revealed new details and specifications of GDDR7 memoriessuch that they should feed the video cards of future generations with much more data transfer power, guaranteeing good performance gains in graphics processing and speeds of up to 36 Gbps. The North American company is offering solutions for the verification of the new generation of memories, allowing hardware manufacturers — like Samsung — to validate their products according to the specifications determined by JEDEC, and taking advantage of the announcement of its tools, the company brought new details about the new standard.

GDDR7 will support PAM3 Signaling, a technology that uses the amplitude of an electrical signal to encode data. For this, there are three levels of signals that can be converted: -1, 0 and +1. With the increase in information density, this encoding mode can increase the data rate significantly in relation to the NRZ codes. Following the same logic, the standard will adopt a new LFSR (Linear Feedback Shift Register) mode that uses pseudorandom bit streams to generate random training data. This technology makes it possible to identify levels of electrical voltage and appropriate lapses to transfer data with high speed and security.

In addition to the increase in data transfer rates, GDDR7 should also have features to optimize memory power consumption. For this, there will be four different read clock (RCK) modes that can be automatically enabled as needed, reducing unnecessary resource usage. Finally, GDDR7 will debut an encoding method that will allow it to run two different commands in rows and columns parallel and simultaneously. It is not specified whether this addition will increase memory power consumption.