HomeTech NewsGDDR6 memories for new generation graphics are here: this is Samsung DRAM...

GDDR6 memories for new generation graphics are here: this is Samsung DRAM with up to 24 Gbps

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
GDDR6 memories for new generation graphics are here: this is Samsung DRAM with up to 24 Gbps
gddr6 memories for new generation graphics are here: this is
- Advertisement -

Samsung has announced today that it already has the DRAM memories ready for the new generation graphics. It is the first 16-gigabit gddr6 DRAM, offering speeds up to 24Gbps. After a convulsive period in the price of memories, Samsung wants to leave this situation behind by presenting a new DRAM model that promises up to 30% higher speed compared to its current most advanced model.

These new memories are manufactured in Samsung’s third generation of its manufacturing of 10 nanometers, using extreme ultraviolet lithography. Some of the components where we will see these DRAMs can be from consoles to GPUs in the coming years, predictably some of the most advanced models from manufacturers such as NVIDIA or AMD.

Up to 1.1TB of data in one second

The new DRAM memory promises up to 30% higher speed compared to the current 18 Gbps model. These memories of 24 Gbps will allow move up to 1.1 Terabytes of data, equivalent to 275 FullHD movies, in one second. A capacity that in addition to the video game sector, from Samsung they explain that it will be useful in the needs of AI and the multiverse. This increased capacity will also result in better 4K and 8K video playback.

[mb_related_posts1]

The new GDDR6 DRAMs will be compatible with all GPU layouts as they meet JEDEC specifications. Therefore, from Samsung they trust that they can easily expand between future components.

At the efficiency level, these memories come with a dynamic voltage. The GDDR6 standard is 1.35V, while these future DRAMs will be able to operate at 1.1 volts in the 20 and 16 Gbps versions, offering up to 20% more efficiency.

Use Telegram to know when new chapters of your favorite series are released

Samsung’s forecasts for the DRAM memory market are optimistic for the coming years, where it is expected that the market will grow by double digits per year.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

Motorola RAZR 2022, official preview: photos and videos

Motorola RAZR 2022 was finally shown live: took place during a company event in...
Android

Official Honor X40i on July 13: video shows it in preview

Wednesday 13th July Honor will unveil X40i, a new project of which at present...
Android

What Happens to Smartphones: End of a Technology Cycle? Video

Just a moment before the Prime Day I propose a reflection, personal but shared...
Android

Smartphone with 200 MP camera also coming to Xiaomi: will it be the 12T Pro?

Xiaomi may also soon present a smartphone with a 200 MP camera: the specific...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Smart Gadgets

The hidden function of your Xiaomi Band 7: control Netflix from the bracelet

Year after year Xiaomi sweeps the smartband market with its Mi Band family....
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...

© 2021 voonze.com.