GDDR6 memories for new generation graphics are here: this is Samsung DRAM with up to 24 Gbps

Samsung has announced today that it already has the memories ready for the new graphics. It is the first 16-gigabit DRAM, offering speeds up to 24. After a convulsive period in the price of memories, Samsung wants to leave this situation behind by presenting a new DRAM model that promises up to 30% higher speed compared to its current most advanced model.

These new memories are manufactured in Samsung’s third generation of its manufacturing of 10 nanometers, using extreme ultraviolet lithography. Some of the components where we will see these DRAMs can be from consoles to GPUs in the coming years, predictably some of the most advanced models from manufacturers such as NVIDIA or AMD.

Up to 1.1TB of data in one second

The new DRAM memory promises up to 30% higher speed compared to the current 18 Gbps model. These memories of 24 Gbps will allow move up to 1.1 Terabytes of data, equivalent to 275 FullHD movies, in one second. A capacity that in addition to the video game sector, from Samsung they explain that it will be useful in the needs of AI and the multiverse. This increased capacity will also result in better 4K and 8K video playback.

[mb_related_posts1]

The new GDDR6 DRAMs will be compatible with all GPU layouts as they meet JEDEC specifications. Therefore, from Samsung they trust that they can easily expand between future components.

At the efficiency level, these memories come with a dynamic voltage. The GDDR6 standard is 1.35V, while these future DRAMs will be able to operate at 1.1 volts in the 20 and 16 Gbps versions, offering up to 20% more efficiency.

Samsung’s forecasts for the DRAM memory market are optimistic for the coming years, where it is expected that the market will grow by double digits per year.