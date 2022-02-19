Gboard’s grammar check is no longer exclusive to Pixel 6, now available on more Google phones

With each new device Google launches to the market is accompanied by improvements of Artificial intelligence to make life a little easier. In the case of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, one of those improvements was grammatical corrections.

Well, the grammar review which premiered gboard on the new Google flagships The Pixel 6 is no longer exclusive. This new feature has come by surprise to more Pixel models in the latest beta of Google keyboard.

Grammar check for more Pixel mobiles

For Google Pixels, the keyboard gboard will no longer be limited to check the spellingunderlining misspelled words in red, but they can also now check grammarunderlining in blue those grammatical errors.

This new feature is found in Gboard > Settings > Spell Check > Grammar Check at least it’s available from Pixel 3but there is bad news. for now it only works in english. Google has promised to launch more languages ​​coming soon.

Grammar check is done Without connectionlocally and only has a weight of 20 MB with a delay of 22 ms for look for the grammatical errors of the text that we are writing in the messaging applicationsalso showing the correct way to write the sentence after clicking on the underlined text.

Google wants to carry out the grammar check also while we write in other types of applications and on websites. Now it only works in most messaging apps.

Via | 9to5Google

