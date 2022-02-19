Tech NewsApps

Gboard’s grammar check is no longer exclusive to Pixel 6, now available on more Google phones

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

With each new device Google launches to the market is accompanied by improvements of Artificial intelligence to make life a little easier. In the case of the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, one of those improvements was grammatical corrections.

Well, the grammar review which premiered gboard on the new Google flagships The Pixel 6 is no longer exclusive. This new feature has come by surprise to more Pixel models in the latest beta of Google keyboard.

Grammar check for more Pixel mobiles

For Google Pixels, the keyboard gboard will no longer be limited to check the spellingunderlining misspelled words in red, but they can also now check grammarunderlining in blue those grammatical errors.

Grammar review

This new feature is found in Gboard > Settings > Spell Check > Grammar Check at least it’s available from Pixel 3but there is bad news. for now it only works in english. Google has promised to launch more languages ​​coming soon.

Grammar check is done Without connectionlocally and only has a weight of 20 MB with a delay of 22 ms for look for the grammatical errors of the text that we are writing in the messaging applicationsalso showing the correct way to write the sentence after clicking on the underlined text.

Google wants to carry out the grammar check also while we write in other types of applications and on websites. Now it only works in most messaging apps.

Via | 9to5Google
In Engadget Android | How to create your own emojis by combining them in Gboard, the Google keyboard

Previous articleHow to better manage mobile storage with the new Google Files
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Gboard’s grammar check is no longer exclusive to Pixel 6, now available on more Google phones

With each new device Google launches to the market is accompanied by improvements of Artificial intelligence...
Android

How to better manage mobile storage with the new Google Files

Some manufacturers of smartphones under Android systems have tools with cleaning functions integrated into the customization layers that...
Tech News

WordPress forces to update a plugin due to important vulnerability detected

Automattic, the company behind the popular content publishing system (CMS) on the Internet, has urged the forced update...
Apps

In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

New weekend to start with our compilation of free apps and games for a limited time called «In...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.