Gboard renews its floating keyboard and translator with more Material You

Gboard, like many other Google apps, has been adapting for some time to take advantage of the Material You dynamic theme system in Android 12. With the latest changes discovered by XDA, the complete transformation it seems to be ready.

With the official launch of Android 12 just around the corner, Gboard has its Material You interface ready for all the elements of its interface, including the floating keyboard and the various menus. A much more complete change than the first time we saw its new interface, back in June.

More Material You for Gboard

The keyboard application is one of the most ubiquitous on mobile, as it is used on top of many other applications. With the new Material You aesthetic dominating the Android 12 style, hopefully Google has focused on leaving Gboard ready for Android 12 launch.

The adaptation to Material You of Gboard began months ago, but it did not apply to all the elements of the interface. Now the circle closes after Material You invades Gboard completely: it’s on the floating keyboard, in the menus, in the translator. Basically everywhere.

With these changes, floating keyboard rounds its edges and slightly modifies the layout of the selector to move it around the screen, in addition to the color changes and round keys that were already present on the keyboard for a long time. The same aesthetic also reaches the message translator integrated in Gboard.

Beyond the appearance, it seems that the new version of Gboard also includes a new functionality that is being activated to some users. When you type a word that Gboard doesn’t recognize, a dictionary icon lets you add it to the Gboard dictionary easily.

Both changes are now activating Gboard users, so it is to be expected that they will reach the whole world soon. In principle, the aesthetics of Material You should also be shown in versions prior to Android 12, but with a static color scheme.

Gboard: the Google keyboard Developer: Google LLC

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Tools

