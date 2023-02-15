5G News
Gboard: Google releases new design and options for keyboard shortcut bar

Gboard: Google releases new design and options for keyboard shortcut bar

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Gboard: Google releases new design and options for keyboard shortcut bar
In early January 2023 we saw that an update was being tested by Google to improve the layout of Gboard, its official keyboard. With it, the shortcuts gain more highlights and ways of personalization, facilitating their use. Now the news is finally being released to users of the beta version of the application.

The new version features a shortcut bar with symbols inside rounded squares and has more of them on the same line. In this way, it is now possible to have up to 6 buttons on the keyboard shortcuts bar, one of which remains dedicated to accessing the Settings.

Here’s a comparison between the two versions:

Gboard old and new design. Images: 9to5Google
In addition, we also noticed that shortcuts outside the bar are now no longer enclosed in circles, which makes the design more harmonious with Material You.

If you want an even more minimalist look for Gboard, it is still possible to include the language switch button in the shortcut bar, so the space bar will no longer show which language is used at the time of typing.

Images: 9to5Google

Finally, it is now also possible to remove shortcuts from the bar. In the previous version, 3 shortcuts were always fixed, but now it’s possible to just keep the settings button if you don’t want so much information on the screen all the time.

All these new features were first found in the 12.6 beta version of Gboard, but they are already being released to more users with the update that was released today via the Google Play Store and on Google’s servers.

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.