Gboard and Google Photos are updated with some tweaks and optimizations

In the past few hours, updates have come out for two Google apps, namely Gboard and Photos. In both cases it is small finishing touches and details, but in the case of the keyboard there is something more to discover rummaging in the maze of its code. Here is all the information.

GOOGLE PHOTOS EXPLAINS THE BACKUP FEATURE

Google has made some changes to the settings section dedicated to backing up content in Photos. The news can be found both in the native mobile apps, both on the Web and in the official documentation. The goal is to simplify the terminology and make the functionality clearer. To start with, instead of “Backup and Sync” now it’s just talking about “Backup”, and the first option the user is faced with is to disable or enable “backup photos and videos from this device to your Google account “. In essence, the concept of synchronization now becomes understood.

The item relating to the upload methods also changes: instead of “Upload size” it switches to “Backup quality”. The usual two options remain – original quality or high quality with compression.



GBOARD, TWEAK TO THE LAYOUT FOR TABLETS AND THE NEW TOOLBAR

This feature has not yet launched but was discovered by colleagues from 9to5google analyzing the source code of the latest Beta of the app. The new tweaks are part of a project by modernization of the design of the virtual keyboard toolbar of Google whose traces have already been spotted for several months. In essence, we can say that Google is working to make the toolbar suggestions more like keys – it almost seems to have the row of function keys as it happens in the physical counterparts.

In essence, each suggestion or command is contained in a rectangle with rounded edges. At the top left is a button that allows you to access all the other secondary commands. In this version, Google has made more visible the ability to long-press and drag icons to reorder them (and possibly place them on the main toolbar).

At the same time, a small change to tablet layout: instead of the key at the bottom right that hid the keyboard, there is now a second key to call up the page of symbols and numbers.