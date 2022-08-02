GAUDI: Apple artificial intelligence to generate three-dimensional spaces

Hand in hand with the constant emergence of new multimedia experiences, plus the recent impulse and projection that falls on virtual reality, today there is a greater demand for advances in generative models based on intelligence, so that learning systems understand and create three- spaces.

As a result of recent research, presented , a new generative model that is capable of generating three-dimensional spaces from a text order and a reference image.

AI to generate 3D spaces, the new Apple

It is already known that Apple is working on its own path to the metaverse. Without going too far, Mark Zuckerberg himself highlighted the differences that there is between his proposal and what the company with the bitten apple prepares.

This project can be classified as an advance for Apple in this matter, considering that the company will mark its path, with its own hardware and software to approach virtual reality, the metaverse and even other related areas, such as video game development and others. media experiences.

The generative model presented received the name of GAUDI, in reference to the famous Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí. This system can capture the 3D scene layout and export sampled scene views of the learned layout.

Given the order “walk to the kitchen”, taking the image above as a reference, GAUDI can generate shots from different planes to artificially build a visual path of movement.

The attached example, along with many others, can be reviewed in action, with moving images, from the project website. It is worth noting that the site can be heavy for some devices, as it has a long series of examples in GIF format.

The research After this project, he details that this model uses a scalable two-stage approach. First, the system is responsible for learning a representation of the environment, suitable for different camera angles. The distribution of these representations is then modeled in a navigable space.

A technical novelty implemented in GAUDI is its ability to optimize noise removal, to find representations that may generate inconsistencies or anomalies as a whole.

This tool was presented as a versatile resource, as it showed good performance working with several different data sets.

Considering that, given the stage of progress of this initiative, only the technology itself and its capabilities were just presented, it will be interesting to see it implemented in some project in the future.