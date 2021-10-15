Gas will be a thorn in the way for companies in the long term

European companies face an energy dilemma. The contraction of the natural gas market has caused prices to exceed 90 euros per megawatt hour, five times more than in April. Prudent industrial users have good reason to anticipate higher bills in the long run.

It’s tempting to see the last climb as a new bump. In the last two decades there have been six spikes in the price of gas, according to Capital Economics. In five of them, values ​​plummeted in less than a year. Forward markets suggest that a similar dynamic is taking place this time: users can secure the right to buy gas for delivery in September 2023 at less than 30 euros per MWh.

Furthermore, Europe could have enough gas to get through the winter. The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies blames the current shortage on a shortfall of 50 billion cubic meters (bcm) in supply this year, equivalent to 10% of total consumption. This is due to higher Asian demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), lower European production and pipeline disruptions. But Wood Mackenzie analysts estimate that European reserves will soon reach 87 billion cubic meters, more than enough to cover the 58 billion the continent is likely to need this winter.

This should not make prudent entrepreneurs relax. If winter is especially cold in Europe and Asia, Wood Mackenzie estimates that European consumers will demand 20 bcm more to stay warm, and Asia will buy 10 bcm more of LNG. That would deplete the remaining European reserves, which could cause prices to rise further. Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday that his country was willing to pump more gas than its contracts require. But Russia has not made an extra effort for months, despite the incentive of rising prices.

Short-term volatility explains why some large industrial gas users have started buying energy with long-term contracts of between 7 and 10 years. That means accepting higher bills. Bank of America estimates that European industrialists who buy on the futures market will end up paying 50% more for electricity and 70% more for gas in 2022.