HomeTech NewsGas crisis: Habeck sees home office as an opportunity to save energy

Gas crisis: Habeck sees home office as an opportunity to save energy

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
gas crisis habeck sees home office as an opportunity to.jpg
gas crisis habeck sees home office as an opportunity to.jpg
- Advertisement -

In the gas crisis, Federal Minister of Economics habeck brings up the home Office and company holidays. Both are other ways to save energy.

The Federal Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck sees another opportunity for energy savings in the increased use of home office. If the apartment is heated in winter and the offices stay cold, that must also be an issue between the employee and the employer – I did not give Habeck any more details at yesterday’s press conference on the gas situation. Company holidays could therefore be organized in blocks and also save gas.

[mb_related_posts1]

iPhone 12 causes implantable defibrillator to stop

Home office and company holidays

Habeck wants to discuss the possible plans for increased use of the home office in the convened alliance for energy savings with the social partners. Everywhere, according to Habeck, home office is not a good and feasible option. In addition to the energy crisis, the federal government is calling for the integration of home office concepts in the workplace in times of high infection rates for the coming winter – with a view to Corona.

The minister cited the period between Christmas and New Year as an example of company holidays. According to this, “office buildings could be closed completely and then not heated” between the years. This also does not apply to all companies, such as in logistics, in editorial offices or for security-related companies.

[mb_related_posts2]

Financial compensation remains open

At the beginning of the week, the FDP also declared that a new flexible regulation for working from home in the event of a gas shortage would not fail because of the party. The EU Commission announced an emergency plan with a maximum of 19 degrees in public buildings, while the President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, warned gas customers that the discounts would triple. Habeck left open at the press conference whether employees can hope for financial compensation next winter. Working from home is also not without problems.

Robert Habeck also announced further measures in relation to the gas shortage, despite the resumption of gas supplies by Russia after maintenance work on Nord Stream 1. The current supply of Russian gas currently comprises around 40 percent of the amount otherwise supplied. That is why Habeck is planning higher gas storage levels in Germany, a heating ban for parts of public buildings and compulsory heating checks for homeowners.


(bme)

Intel i9-10900KS, the most powerful Comet Lake CPU is yet to arrive

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Facebook

Excel Live will allow you to share and edit documents online with other colleagues in Microsoft Teams

Other Microsoft Teams newsIn addition, other functions were also presented at the Microsoft conference....
Entertainment

A Thai Cave Rescue Inspires Ron Howard For His Upcoming Movie “Thirteen Lives”

In 2018, a story made headlines around the world: in Thailand, a group of...
Android

The next POCO bestseller is already peeking out from under the door: the POCO M5 is filtered and anticipates a close launch

The POCO release schedule is not the most intuitive of those that...
Mobile

How to eliminate the sound that is heard when you take a photo on the iPhone

For many the sound that the iPhone when you take a photo it...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.