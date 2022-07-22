Gas crisis: Habeck sees home office as an opportunity to save energy

In the gas , Federal Minister of Economics brings up the home and company holidays. Both are other ways to save .

The Federal Economics and Climate Protection Minister Robert Habeck sees another opportunity for energy savings in the increased use of home office. If the apartment is heated in winter and the offices stay cold, that must also be an issue between the employee and the employer – I did not give Habeck any more details at yesterday’s press conference on the gas situation. Company holidays could therefore be organized in blocks and also save gas.

Home office and company holidays

Habeck wants to discuss the possible plans for increased use of the home office in the convened alliance for energy savings with the social partners. Everywhere, according to Habeck, home office is not a good and feasible option. In addition to the energy crisis, the federal government is calling for the integration of home office concepts in the workplace in times of high infection rates for the coming winter – with a view to Corona.

The minister cited the period between Christmas and New Year as an example of company holidays. According to this, “office buildings could be closed completely and then not heated” between the years. This also does not apply to all companies, such as in logistics, in editorial offices or for security-related companies.

Financial compensation remains open

At the beginning of the week, the FDP also declared that a new flexible regulation for working from home in the event of a gas shortage would not fail because of the party. The EU Commission announced an emergency plan with a maximum of 19 degrees in public buildings, while the President of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, warned gas customers that the discounts would triple. Habeck left open at the press conference whether employees can hope for financial compensation next winter. Working from home is also not without problems.

Robert Habeck also announced further measures in relation to the gas shortage, despite the resumption of gas supplies by Russia after maintenance work on Nord Stream 1. The current supply of Russian gas currently comprises around 40 percent of the amount otherwise supplied. That is why Habeck is planning higher gas storage levels in Germany, a heating ban for parts of public buildings and compulsory heating checks for homeowners.



(bme)

