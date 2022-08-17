HomeLatest newsEuropeGas crisis: Germans rush to stock up on coal for winter warmth

Gas crisis: Germans rush to stock up on coal for winter warmth

Latest newsEurope

Published on

By Abraham
1000x563 cmsv2 b9e8252e 91c9 5f39 a58b 69f6417b9c30 6947814.jpg
1000x563 cmsv2 b9e8252e 91c9 5f39 a58b 69f6417b9c30 6947814.jpg
- Advertisement -

Fearing a total cut-off of Russian gas over the winter in retaliation for European Union sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, some German individuals are now stocking up on coal.

In capital Berlin, the fossil fuel has now become a rare commodity.

In Berlin, 5,000 to 6,000 households still heat with coal, a tiny fraction of the roughly 1.9 million homes, the city says. These are often elderly people, sometimes entirely dependent on this fuel and living in old houses that have never been renovated, or lovers of the heavy heat emanating from old stoves.

But this year, new customers have arrived “in droves”, Frithjof Engelke, whose small business has also diversified into wood pellets and fuel oil, stressed. 

Jean Blum is one of them. 

The EU moves urgently to save the summer, but not at any cost

“I’m buying coal for the first time in many years,” he said. Since his home was fitted with gas, he sometimes lit his stove but only with wood.

And while coal prices have risen, it remains well below that of gas or wood. 

“Even if it’s bad for your health, it’s better than being cold,” he said. 

Production of coal has shot up across Germany since the beginning of the year but as demand is strong, suppliers are worried that they might not be able to meet it in full over the winter. 

Watch our report in the video player above.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

They detect a flaw that compromises routers in Latin America

However, the real importance of the announcement made at the conference is that the...
Apps

Six Android themes to disguise your mobile from other operating systems

Using our mobile on a daily basis can generate a certain feeling...
Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, análisis: el plegable más atractivo de Samsung mejora su punto más débil y mantiene su esencia

Si no te cabe el móvil en el bolsillo, dóblalo. El Samsung...
Tech News

TC Teaches: How to enable Swiftkey keyboard incognito mode and type without leaving a trace

If you've been following us for a while, then you already know that in...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.