Garth Brooks says Croke Park cancelled gigs is ‘still fresh’ but he doesn’t ‘hold a grudge’

Garth Brooks arrived in Dublin today to promote his upcoming Croke Park gigs.

The country music star held a press conference in Croke Park ahead of his two Irish concerts due to take place in September 2022.

The shows are taking place eight years after the cancellation of his five Irish dates back in 2014. Over 400,000 fans were left disappointed and there was huge public backlash at the time.

Speaking about the events of 2014, Brooks revealed it was like “a death in the family”.

“It hurt. It hurt, hurt, hurt.” Brooks confessed. “It’s still very fresh, it’s something I never experienced.”

But now the star is ready to come back to Ireland and let go of the past.

“The chance to play for these people is a great thing. I don’t hold a grudge against anybody.

“It’s for those people who had those tickets. If they forgive me I will come back and play.”

The Dance singer said that playing to an Irish crowd will be “heaven” after the controversy eight years ago.

“”I played Central Park 1997, we filmed it, but Dublin doesn’t compare”: said the singer.

“Anybody who gets to play in front of an Irish crowd is the greatest gift you can get.

“Croke Park is my idea of heaven.

“I’ve been around the world and there’s no place like this. Ireland, it’s the people who make this country”.







When asked how he would describe the Irish people, Brooks replied: “There’s one word, sincerity.”

“There’s something that goes on here that I can’t explain. It’s wonderful.

“The faces out in the street, it’s the sincerity that I can’t explain.”

The Friends in Low Places singer is also reported to have been granted a licence to play the venue on September 11, 16 and 17 but ticket sales for these shows have yet to be announced.

He said: “Yes mam, I’d love to do five, but I’d also like to be six foot five and have abs.

Tickets will go on sale on November 25 on Ticketmaster at 8am. Standing tickets will cost €65.56 and seated tickets are €81 excluding service charge.