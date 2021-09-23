Garth Brooks approved for three Croke Park gigs and applies for two more dates

Dublin City Council has granted a compliance approval for Garth Brooks to play Croke Park on September 9, 10 and 11 2022.

The country star is also seeking permission to hold concerts in the stadium on September 16 and 17.

In a statement to Dublin Live, Dublin City Council confirmed they had granted compliance approval for three Croke Park concerts on September 9, 10 and 11 but said the artists related to the proposals are “confidential due to commercial sensitivity at this time”.

However, it is understood that the artist in question is Garth Brooks.

Residents near Croke Park appeared on Newstalk this morning to react to the news.

Local Susan Mangan said the news is “positive” for the area.

She said: “I think it’s positive news for the area, for local businesses. No one wants a repeat of seven years ago. There was a divide in the community back then. We’ve moved on.

“As long as the fans and Croke Park respect the resident’s wishes in and around Croke Park.

“We need to see the positives in this. It’s going to bring much needed business to the pubs, the clubs, the hotels to the street traders that are going to finally going to get to sell their caps that they had to put away for seven years.

“We’re coming out from a very dark time with Covid and everything. This is a positive.

“It will be twelve months now to put in place, to sit around the table next week and see what needs to be put in place so that we don’t have a repeat of seven years ago.”

Anthony Kelly, chairperson of the District 7 Community Alliance has urged for there to be proper consultation and traffic management in the surrounding areas.

He said: “This side of Croke Park is a nightmare for parking and everything.

“It’s more about management of the event than opposition to the event.”

For the latest breaking news, sign up to our free newsletter.