Garmin to launch soon Forerunner 265 and 265s smartwatches, says rumor

Garmin is expected to announce the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 265s smartwatches in the coming weeks with a robust design and expected long battery life. The company has not yet released details about the watch, but rumors released this week try to anticipate details about the design and features of the wearable.
According to the Gadgets to Wear portal, the brand should announce both models in March with availability in different color options, including black, light blue, pink, yellow and white, which may vary depending on the version chosen. Apparently, the 265s model should share the same look as the 265, but with a bigger screen.
The expectation is that the manufacturer will implement important improvements in this update of the line, such as an AMOLED quality display and battery with autonomy for up to 13 days in normal use or 20 hours with GPS enabled, a sensor that can be used for both location and marking. course in physical activities.
Informants claim that the Forerunner 265 can cost from US$ 499.99, about R$ 2,600 in direct conversion, with price varying according to the region. For now, there are still no rumors about the possible launch value and specifications of the S model, so it remains to wait a few more weeks until official details emerge.