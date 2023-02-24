Garmin to launch soon Forerunner 265 and 265s smartwatches, says rumor

Garmin is expected to announce the Forerunner 265 and Forerunner 265s smartwatches in the coming weeks with a robust design and expected long battery life. The company has not yet released details about the watch, but rumors released this week try to anticipate details about the design and features of the wearable.

According to the Gadgets to Wear portal, the brand should announce both models in March with availability in different color options, including black, light blue, pink, yellow and white, which may vary depending on the version chosen. Apparently, the 265s model should share the same look as the 265, but with a bigger screen.