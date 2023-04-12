Garmin launches the new Edge 540 and 840, great battery for cycling lovers

- Advertisement -

Garmin-launches-the-new- -540-and-840-great- .jpg" width="980" height="565" >

The company garmin It is one of the best cycle computers on the market and, now that the good weather is here, it has announced two new models that offer the most interesting options at prices that are quite sensible. We talk about the Edge 540 and 840which have versions that include the use of solar energy.

Regardless of the power source used by both devices, autonomy is one of the great virtues offered by these accessories. Both the Edge 540 and 840 offer a usage time of up to 26 hours, 6 more than their predecessors (this without using solar energy). The versions with Solar achieve about 32 hours, or “up to an additional 25 minutes per hour during daytime driving,” according to Garmin’s own estimates. In battery saving mode, the figures clock in at an impressive 60 hours.

- Advertisement -

Other options offered by these new Garmin

One of the most important is the use of multiband GNSS. This ensures that you won’t lose your signal as often in wooded or urban environments as in previous generations. The built-in coach uses your exercise load and recovery data to suggest a daily length and difficulty that you can handle (always taking your free time into account). There is a detail that is really interesting: an estimate of the resistance can be made in real time, and in this way Calculate how much energy you have left so you don’t overload.

garmin

Other possibilities that you will find in these new Garmin models is their ability to evaluate your aerobic and anaerobic capacity to determine what type of training you should do. Originally this is a feature of the Edge 1040, but newer models have inherited it. This way, you will be able to know in advance if a specific route is too much for you. By the way, these devices do not have a touch screen, something that remains for the manufacturer’s superior options.

Map improvements

In addition to the new features mentioned, Garmin has optimized areas like maps that “highlight popular roads and trails, plus searchable points of interest.” And, in addition, the option to “pause route guidance and deviation notifications” is also added when you intentionally deviate.

The prices that these new Garmin models have are the ones that we leave below:

- Advertisement -

Edge 540: 350 euros

Edge 540 Solar: 450 euros

Edge 840: 450 euros

Edge 840 Solar: 550 euros

From today It is possible to find these Garmin accessories in specialized stores (both physical and online) and, also, on the manufacturer’s own website.

>