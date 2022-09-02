Garmin launches new and complete smartwatches that are a beast in autonomy

- Advertisement -

Competition in the smartphone market is increasing, but that does not prevent many companies from competing in it. Some do it in the entry segment, and others in the one that offers more powerful and striking products. This is the case of Garminwhich has launched new models to stand up to Apple or Samsung without problems.

We are talking about the Garmin Venu Sq 2 and Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition. These wearable accessories are now official, and they offer some features that are striking (including their price, which we’ll talk about later). An example of what we say is that the screen integrated on both devices is square -something unusual in this manufacturer-. It is AMOLED type and its dimensions reach the 1.41 inches in both cases. As its resolution is 360 x 360 pixels, you can be sure that good quality is more than present.

What makes these new Garmin more attractive

One of the things that attract attention in these new devices is their . It far exceeds what both the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch can achieve, with which it competes in the market. Thus, it arrives at nothing less than 11 days, a brand that is not within the reach of many models that allow you to install applications and that has very high quality components. And this is even more striking if one takes into account that the weight of the smartwatch is 38 grams. The achievement is impressive, really.

And, to all this, we must add that the model we are talking about does not lack anything in terms of connectivity or protection. In the first case, it includes NFC and Wi-Fi, allowing you fantastic independence; while the second one must say that the resistance to water is perfect.

Excellent for sport and at its price

The acquisition of fitness data is something that is done with precision, as is usual in Garmin products. Even, it does not lack a functionality with the gps activated very effectively, without excessively affecting the autonomy it offers. The fact is that if you go for a run, you will know the result of the training without problems, as well as the quality of sleep or the saturation of oxygen in the blood.

The prices they are quite sensible after knowing what we have discussed. The Garmin Venu Sq 2 stays at $249.99, while the Venu Sq 2 – Music Edition (which includes more storage -8 GB- to store songs inside), goes up to $299.99. A direct switch to the euro is to be expected, so it has no problem competing with any high-end smartwatch you can find.

