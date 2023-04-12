Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, new highly resistant watch and infinite battery

- Advertisement -

Until now, the garmin Instinct 2 Solar has been one of the favorite sports watches among adventure lovers. With a screen Functioning like a miniature solar panel, this device is specially designed for people who spend time outdoors and who need as much autonomy as possible. Well, the manufacturer has just announced its successor on the market.

The new Garmin Instinct 2X Solar It has important advances in features that are key and that make it a different accessory. An example is that it has a 50% increase in energy production compared to the previous generation. According to the company, this translates into virtually infinite life when the watch is exposed to direct sunlight for at least three hours a day.

More additions in the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar

The new smart watch has other interesting news: it includes the company’s first built-in LED flashlight. This element, located on the top of the watch, allows you to adjust the brightness levels and the different flash modes, something that is also a real advantage for those who spend more time outdoors.

In addition, this Garmin product also manually records all kinds of exercises where there are obstacles. Ideal, therefore, for hiking – and this is just one example. This feature allows the wearable to independently generate the times for each obstacle on the first lap, after which it eThe watch will automatically track the route.

An additional heavy-duty version

By the way, there is a version Tactical Edition of the new Instinct 2X Solar that is aimed directly at professionals or those looking for the highest level of protection, since it is compatible with the resistance standard MIL-STD-810 Additionally, it includes what the company calls “preloaded tactical activities” and Jumpmaster tracking, as well as an optional dedicated green light for the LED flashlight. This Garmin model also has a built-in Stealth Mode, which disables GPS position sharing and all wireless communication (including Bluetooth with phones).

In what has to do with the price of the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar range -it must be said that both watches are available to order directly from Garmin-, these are correct considering what this manufacturer usually offers. The option basic (making a direct change from dollars to euros (which is the most likely to happen), stays in 450 euroswhile the Tactical Edition go up to the €500.

