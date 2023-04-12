Garmin Instinct 2X Solar arrives with rugged construction, built-in flashlight and more

Garmin this week launched the Instinct 2X Solar smartwatch model after the device surfaced in renders confirming the monochrome display and built-in flashlight. Like other branded accessories, this one also features a modern look with reinforced construction and military MIL-STD-810 certification. It arrives in Standard and Tactical versions with support for solar charging, a technology that equips the company’s most advanced watches. Connectivity includes Multiband GNSS and multiple sensors for health monitoring — such as heart rate reader, pedometer and oximeter — with different training modes.

All data can be checked by the user through the small 1.1-inch display with a resolution of 176 x 176 pixels, a resource that, despite being simple, fulfills its function without any difficulty. This wearable does not have a larger screen with touch sensitivity because it is aimed at athletes and people who value resistance and durability. For this audience, Garmin highlights the presence of an integrated flashlight that can be used to light up dark environments in emergencies — in short, a good "quick stop". The device weighs only 67 grams and is made of fiber-reinforced polymer, preventing damage caused by direct impacts on the display.

According to the manufacturer, the autonomy of the smartwatch is 40 days with solar energy in basic mode, while in the option with GPS enabled the autonomy drops to 60 hours (or 145 hours using solar charging). The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar was launched in the United States costing US$ 449.99 (about R$ 2,220 in direct conversion) with availability in Graphite, Flame Red, Whitestone and Moss in 40 mm, 45 mm or 50 mm versions.