Garmin has a great idea to improve the battery of watches, what is it?

By: Brian Adam

Date:

One of the big problems that smart watches have to evolve is everything that has to do with autonomy. Improving this section is complicated, since it is not possible to greatly increase the battery charge and a point has been reached where it is also difficult to reduce the consumption of components such as processors. But there is always hope, and this comes from the hand of Garmin that you have had an excellent idea to try to change the situation.

This company, one of the most important that currently exists in the smartwatch market, has patented a new technology for its screens, which are one of the essential elements that these wearables have. The advance is that display pixels would include modules that could acquire solar power. The truth is that it is a different and positive option, since it improves the use of the Power Glass panels that Garmin already uses and that includes a photovoltaic layer between the glass and the panel.

very important advances

There are two things in which the use of this advance is advanced. On the one hand, the image quality offered by the screens is improved, something basic to be able to compete in the market with the watches launched by companies such as Apple or Samsung (since the panels used could be OLED). In addition, the times of use without recharging would be optimized because energy would be acquired constantly, where it is believed that may exceed two months without many problems. An atrocity.

USPTO

Another thing that Garmin itself has stated is that it would be completely possible to use the new screens on other types of devices. An example would be the smart wristbands and even the GPS that are used in bikes or cars. And, always, with the aim of significantly increasing autonomy, which is something vital in practically all the accessories that exist on the market. And, in addition, reducing costs in the electricity bill, since it would be the sunlight with which you would work.

Which Garmin models would be the first

Well, bearing in mind that initially it would not be especially cheap to integrate these screens that have already been patented, it is normal that the series Venu, Instict and Phoenix those that would benefit from the use of these panels with cells to acquire solar energy. And, the truth is that this advance seems as well thought out as it is positive. And, on top of that, it is ideal for smartwatches.

Brian Adam
At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

